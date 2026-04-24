Shaquille O’Neal Pulls In $200M A Year Thanks To Candy, Sneakers, and Other Businesses

Kevin Hart marvels at Shaquille O'Neal's business mind.

Gautam Varier
3 Min Read
Shaquille O'Neal arrives on the red carpet before the Emirates NBA Cup semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena.
Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal and actor Kevin Hart have long been good friends, and the latter believes the former deserves more respect than he gets. Hart appeared on the latest episode of the Underground Lounge podcast, where he spoke about O’Neal’s successes off the court.

“People don’t put enough respect on Shaq’s name,” Hart said. “… He’s such a big brand that it’s ridiculous. From Shaq’s shoes that were in Walmart… millions of Shaq shoes are sold… You look at these candies that Shaq has, Shaq-A-Licious, and the milkshake. Shaq is doing a $100 million, $200 million a year, and found f***ing revenue attached to candy.

“His partnerships, when you go look at all the brands that he’s attached to, you go look at all the things that Shaq owns, the pieces of equity that he has, and the things that his face is attached to, Shaq is one of the smartest business minds that we have today,” Hart continued. “And Black men and entertainers that have done it right.

“Shaq is a trailblazer and a f***ing example of how to better position yourself when you have a name, image, and likeness that gets you in big rooms,” Hart added. “Shaq is the reason why I said, ‘Well, man, why the f*** would I ignore that when Shaq is doing that?'”

O’Neal’s incredible 19-year NBA career saw him earn $286 million in salaries, according to Spotrac. We have heard of tales of athletes squandering their wealth post-retirement, but he has built on it spectacularly well.

O’Neal has put together a unique and diverse business empire. He has invested in spheres such as footwear, food, real estate, esports, recovery, and brand management.

Hart brought up Walmart there, and that partnership began all the way back in 1998. After an angry woman criticized O’Neal for having overpriced shoes, he walked away from a $40 million deal with Reebok. He then teamed up with Walmart and launched his own affordable footwear brand, Shaq. O’Neal revealed earlier this year that 600 million pairs of Shaq shoes had been sold.

Hart also mentioned the Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies there. O’Neal launched them in partnership with The Hershey Company in September 2024. In 2025, Hershey’s announced it was their #1 sweets launch of the year, with over 11 million units sold. It sure looks like whatever this man touches turns to gold.

O’Neal’s first financial dream was to make $8 million for 10 years. He’s making so much more now. According to Celebrity Net Worth, O’Neal has a net worth of $500 million today. With the way the 54-year-old is going, you’d imagine he will become a billionaire at some point.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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