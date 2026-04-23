Shaquille O’Neal Reveals The 5 Worst NBA Takes: “Lonzo Better Than LeBron, Walton Better Than Steph”

Shaquille O’Neal took a direct shot at some of the most debated opinions in basketball media, sharing a video called the five worst NBA takes ever on his Instagram story. The list pulled from different eras and personalities, but the common thread was simple. In Shaq’s view, these were opinions that ignored context, history, or basic logic.

At number five, he highlighted LaVar Ball claiming his son Lonzo Ball was already better than LeBron James during the 2018-19 season. That take came when Lonzo was a young guard still developing his offensive game, while LeBron was producing at an All-NBA level in his 16th season. Even as teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, the gap in production and impact was clear.

Fourth on the list targeted a take in 2023 from Chris Russo, also known as Mad Dog, who ranked Shaq as only the fifth greatest center ever. That claim placed him behind names like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, and Hakeem Olajuwon. While those names carry strong cases, Shaq’s dominance during his peak, especially from 2000 to 2002, remains one of the most overwhelming stretches ever. Three straight Finals MVPs and a level of interior control few players have matched make that ranking difficult to justify.

At number three, Skip Bayless drew attention in 2022 for saying Bill Walton was a better player and is ranked higher all-time than Stephen Curry. Walton had a brilliant but short peak, highlighted by an MVP and a championship in 1977. However, Curry’s resume includes four championships, two MVPs, and a transformational impact on how basketball is played. Comparing the two requires balancing peak versus longevity, but placing Walton ahead of Curry overall has been widely challenged.

Second on Shaq’s list was Max Kellerman in 2019, claiming Kawhi Leonard was more clutch than Kobe Bryant. The argument focused on efficiency in late-game situations, but it overlooked Kobe’s volume, the difficulty of shots, and his long track record in playoff moments. Bryant built a reputation over two decades for taking and making high-pressure shots, while Leonard’s case is built on a smaller but still impressive sample.

The number one spot again belonged to Chris Russo for ranking Stephen Curry as only the fifth greatest point guard of all time. That placement puts Curry behind multiple historical guards despite his role in redefining the position. His shooting range, off-ball movement, and offensive gravity changed defensive schemes across the league. Combined with championships and MVPs, many view him as one of the top two point guards ever.

Shaq’s list reflects more than disagreement. It shows frustration with narratives that ignore context or undervalue dominance. Each take he highlighted sparked debate when it was first made, and his response brings those conversations back into focus.

In a media landscape driven by bold opinions, Shaq’s message was clear. Not every hot take holds up when placed against history and production.