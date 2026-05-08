Shaquille O’Neal Says He Rented A Massive Yacht In Bahamas And Still Got Outflexed By An 80-Year-Old

Shaquille O’Neal is known for his larger-than-life personality. From his extensive collection of cars and other commodities, O’Neal has never shied away from flexing his success. However, when recalling a story from his time in the Bahamas, the NBA legend mentioned how an 80-year-old man embarrassed him.

During an appearance on “The Pivot” podcast, Shaquille O’Neal spoke about going to the Bahamas with his friends and living the high life. While this involved a carefully curated display of wealth, O’Neal hilariously recalled falling short at a crucial juncture. He shared:

“I’m in the Bahamas with my boys. You know how we do. We like to fake it till we make it. I rent the biggest yacht out that motherf—er. It ain’t mine, but y’all don’t know it’s not mine, because if you see me on it, you’re going to think it’s mine. That’s what I want.”

At this stage, Shaquille O’Neal’s plan seems sound. While renting the biggest yacht in the Bahamas is certainly a grand gesture in itself, O’Neal’s charismatic demeanor would certainly give the impression of ownership, too.

O’Neal proceeded to use an object to provide context for the size of the yacht. But when speaking about how the situation played out outside a casino, he added:

“I’m parked in front of the motherf—ing casino, smoking my hookah and chilling. Young things walking by, ‘Hey, that’s Diesel!’ I’m like, ‘What’s happening?’ Doing that all day.”

“The next day… One of these motherf—ers pulls up,” O’Neal said, producing an even bigger object.

“It’s an 80-year-old man with a hot young wife and all her friends,” he added. “So now, I’m f—ing pissed. You know why I’m pissed? Because he’s living my life. So again, I see that f—ing s–t, I get jealous, and it motivates me. Because that’s what I want. When I’m done, I want to be on a big a– motherf—ing yacht, with a young lil’ thing, having fun.”

Shaquille O’Neal says he rented the biggest yacht in the Bahamas and still got out flexed by an 80 year old “i’m in the bahamas with my boys, you know how we do, fake it till we make it. I rent the biggest yacht out there” “i’m parked in front of the casino, then an 80-year-old… pic.twitter.com/tggh1o4l5A — Yonan (@yonann) May 7, 2026

Shaquille O’Neal’s hilarious account of this incident reveals that he has big dreams. While the aspirations may be grand, given how O’Neal has managed his finances, it is safe to say that he is well on his way to achieving his dream.

Unlike most athletes, O’Neal made very smart decisions with his money. Having invested in a variety of different ventures, along with starting several of his own, Shaquille O’Neal’s expansive portfolio, ranging from footwear brands to restaurant chains, has seen his net worth balloon to approximately $500 million (as of 2026).

Needless to say, the NBA legend has made use of this wealth in a variety of ways. From buying expensive cars with his first paycheck to buying a house over FaceTime, when O’Neal spends, he spends big.

Although O’Neal is known for being a lavish spender, he is also a well-known philanthropist. Aside from donating to charitable causes, Shaquille O’Neal routinely helps out people in need, having recently gifted a car to a woman and her family and even covered the funeral expenses for another.

Overall, O’Neal’s wealth management practices serve as a solid example for athletes around the world. After being at the zenith of his sport, the five-time NBA champion ensured that he would remain successful even after retiring from basketball.