Stephen A. Smith Explains Why The Los Angeles Lakers Are Struggling: "Bottom Line Is This, They Can't Shoot."

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has clearly struggled to start the season, only going 2-8 in the first 10 games. There's no question that the team needs to change something to get back to winning ways.

Recently, NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith explained why the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling currently, pointing out that the team has no shooting. He did however note that the team has "been more competitive defensively".

“The bottom line is this, they can’t shoot… The fact of the matter is, they have been more competitive defensively. They do have athletes. They do have dudes who can ball a little bit. The problem is, they can’t shoot to save their damn life. And, this is in the year 2022, where the game has evolved and changed so significantly, that you have to be able to shoot… If this was the 90s, or the late 80s they would be better...This is 30+ years later, 2022. You gotta be able to shoot the damn basketball. Somehow, some way, they’ve assembled a squad that can’t shoot…In the end, the results won’t change until they get brothas’ that can put it in the hole from long-range. And by brothas’ I mean everybody, black, white, Latino, get an Asian American, a Native American, I don’t give a damn who you find – somebody who can shoot the damn ball. They can't shoot. That's the problem.

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers are a poor 3PT shooting team overall, with certain numbers suggesting that they are the worst shooting team in the league. If they get more shooting, they could be a much better team offensively.

The Los Angeles Lakers Have Targeted 3PT Shooters In Trades

The Los Angeles Lakers may be a poor shooting team right now, but they've certainly taken the steps to address that issue. A recent report revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers have targeted Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs.

According to a source, the Los Angeles Lakers have targeted Richardson and McDermott in a trade that would involve Russell Westbrook. However, talks haven’t gained traction because the Lakers are only willing to relinquish a pair of second round picks in return for both players. Richardson (41.9%) and McDermott (43.1%) have been shooting extremely well from three-point range this season for the Spurs. Considering the Lakers are last in the league in three-point shooting at 28.4%, Los Angeles may eventually decide to increase their offer for San Antonio’s sharpshooting duo.

Obviously, the Los Angeles Lakers haven't actually made the trade yet, but it is possible that they will make it in the future. It would definitely help the team improve, though it is unclear if the trade will actually make them a championship-level team.

Hopefully, the Los Angeles Lakers will find a way to get better in the future. Perhaps they can have a bounce back through internal improvement, or end up making a trade to get key players.