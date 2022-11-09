Skip to main content

Stephen A. Smith Explains Why The Los Angeles Lakers Are Struggling: "Bottom Line Is This, They Can't Shoot."

Stephen A. Smith Explains Why The Los Angeles Lakers Are Struggling: "Bottom Line Is This, They Can't Shoot."

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has clearly struggled to start the season, only going 2-8 in the first 10 games. There's no question that the team needs to change something to get back to winning ways.

Recently, NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith explained why the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling currently, pointing out that the team has no shooting. He did however note that the team has "been more competitive defensively".

“The bottom line is this, they can’t shoot… The fact of the matter is, they have been more competitive defensively. They do have athletes. They do have dudes who can ball a little bit. The problem is, they can’t shoot to save their damn life. And, this is in the year 2022, where the game has evolved and changed so significantly, that you have to be able to shoot… If this was the 90s, or the late 80s they would be better...This is 30+ years later, 2022. You gotta be able to shoot the damn basketball. Somehow, some way, they’ve assembled a squad that can’t shoot…In the end, the results won’t change until they get brothas’ that can put it in the hole from long-range. And by brothas’ I mean everybody, black, white, Latino, get an Asian American, a Native American, I don’t give a damn who you find – somebody who can shoot the damn ball. They can't shoot. That's the problem.

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers are a poor 3PT shooting team overall, with certain numbers suggesting that they are the worst shooting team in the league. If they get more shooting, they could be a much better team offensively.

The Los Angeles Lakers Have Targeted 3PT Shooters In Trades

The Los Angeles Lakers may be a poor shooting team right now, but they've certainly taken the steps to address that issue. A recent report revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers have targeted Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs.

According to a source, the Los Angeles Lakers have targeted Richardson and McDermott in a trade that would involve Russell Westbrook. However, talks haven’t gained traction because the Lakers are only willing to relinquish a pair of second round picks in return for both players.

Richardson (41.9%) and McDermott (43.1%) have been shooting extremely well from three-point range this season for the Spurs. Considering the Lakers are last in the league in three-point shooting at 28.4%, Los Angeles may eventually decide to increase their offer for San Antonio’s sharpshooting duo.

Obviously, the Los Angeles Lakers haven't actually made the trade yet, but it is possible that they will make it in the future. It would definitely help the team improve, though it is unclear if the trade will actually make them a championship-level team.

Hopefully, the Los Angeles Lakers will find a way to get better in the future. Perhaps they can have a bounce back through internal improvement, or end up making a trade to get key players.

YOU MAY LIKE

Stephen A. Smith Explains Why The Los Angeles Lakers Are Struggling: "Bottom Line Is This, They Can't Shoot."
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Explains Why The Los Angeles Lakers Are Struggling: "Bottom Line Is This, They Can't Shoot."

By Lee Tran
Warriors Rumors: James Wiseman The Most Likely Player To Be Traded From The Team
NBA Media

Warriors Rumors: James Wiseman The Most Likely Player To Be Traded From The Team

By Gautam Varier
Dwight Howard Reveals Tracy McGrady Didn't Want To Play With Him: "It Really Hurt Me That T-Mac Said That"
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Reveals Tracy McGrady Didn't Want To Play With Him: "It Really Hurt Me That T-Mac Said That"

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons After He Claims The Nets Can Be The Best Team In The League
NBA Media

Knicks Analyst Calls Ben Simmons The Most Overrated Player In The League: "He Was Scared To Get On The Court..."

By Lee Tran
NBA Teams Per Category: Bucks Are The Best, Lakers Are The Most Disappointing
NBA

NBA Teams Per Category: Bucks Are The Best, Lakers Are The Most Disappointing

By Kyle Daubs
Celtics Reporter Opens Up On How The Ime Udoka Situation Is Affecting Her And Other Female Employees: "Seeing Uninvolved People’s Names Thrown Around In The Media, Including Mine, With Such Carelessness Is Disgusting."
NBA Media

Adrian Wojnarowski Drops Truth Bomb On Ime Udoka's Future In The NBA

By Orlando Silva
Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals The NBA Teams He Loves To Play Against
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals The NBA Teams He Loves To Play Against

By Orlando Silva
Magic Johnson Hilariously Explains Why He Hung Out More With Billionaire Dr. Jerry Buss Over His Lakers Teammates
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Hilariously Explains Why He Hung Out More With Billionaire Dr. Jerry Buss Over His Lakers Teammates

By Orlando Silva
The Spectacular 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea Between The Lakers, Warriors And Nets: This Would Shake Up The NBA
NBA Media

The Spectacular 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea Between The Lakers, Warriors And Nets: This Would Shake Up The NBA

By Orlando Silva
Magic Johnson Emotionally Reveals When He Found Out His Son Was Gay: "I Saw Early On He's Playing With Dolls, Like To Play Dress-Up..."
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Emotionally Reveals When He Found Out His Son Was Gay: "I Saw Early On He's Playing With Dolls, Like To Play Dress-Up..."

By Orlando Silva
Kyrie Irving May Not Play In The NBA Again, Says NBA GM
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Reacts After Brooklyn Nets Decide To Remove Him From The Suspension List

By Orlando Silva
Dwight Howard Reveals The Los Angeles Lakers Refused To Offer Him A New Contract
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Reveals The Los Angeles Lakers Refused To Offer Him A New Contract

By Orlando Silva
NBA Executive Takes A Huge Shot At The Lakers: “You’re Gonna See The Fastest Freefall Of A Legacy Franchise You’ve Ever Seen."
NBA Media

NBA Executive Takes A Huge Shot At The Lakers: “You’re Gonna See The Fastest Freefall Of A Legacy Franchise You’ve Ever Seen."

By Orlando Silva
Mike Conley Thought He Was Going To Be Traded To Clippers Before They Signed John Wall
NBA Media

Mike Conley Thought He Would Join Clippers Before They Signed John Wall

By Orlando Silva
Raptors Superfan Drake Bought Chanel Bags For Strippers In Miami
Entertainment

Raptors Superfan Drake Bought Chanel Bags For Strippers In Miami

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James
NBA Media

LeBron James Responds To Criticism Of His Play This Year: "C'mon Man. I'm Turning 38 In Almost Two Months."

By Lee Tran