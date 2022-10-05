Skip to main content

Stephen A. Smith Warns The NBA About The Los Angeles Clippers: "They Are The Number One Threat To The Warriors"

The 2022-23 season looks like one of the most open-ended title races in years. A whole number of teams could realistically contend for the championship. The 2 favorites in the Western Conference have to be the reigning champion Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers missed the playoffs last year with injury troubles for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. With those players heading into this season fully healthy, with the addition of John Wall, and more continuity under Ty Lue for the roster, Stephen A. Smith has the Clippers as the number one threat to the Warriors in the West this season. 

"The Clippers are the number one threat to the Golden State Warriors, I don't care what anybody says. With a healthy Kawhi Leonard, a healthy Paul George, John Wall, who hasn't been playing, if anybody has got fresh legs, it's that guy. Put that with one of the best coaches in the planet in Ty Lue, they got a crew. The Clippers can't be ignored and to me, they are the number one threat to the Golden State Warriors." 

The Clippers have one of the most expensive teams in the NBA as they have amassed a lot of frontcourt depth to back up the injury-prone Kawhi and PG13. If their roster clicks, it may be very hard to stop them from making a title run. 

What Needs To Go Right For The Clippers?

Health. The only thing they need on their side is good health, as they have struggled to keep their stars healthy and on the court. The Lakers also need good health for success, and so does every team, but the Clippers have been poorly affected because of it for the last 2 seasons.

They have one of the most versatile lineups in the NBA. While they don't have offensive players of the caliber of Stephen Curry, they do have 2-way specialists in Kawhi and PG13. It'll be interesting to see how this team gets on together and whether they can stay healthy when the playoffs come around. 

