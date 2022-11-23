Skip to main content

Stephen Curry Explains How Michael Jordan's Leadership Style Inspired Him

Stephen Curry is the main man at the heart of the greatest team in the modern NBA, the Golden State Warriors. By winning 4 championships in 8 seasons, they have made themselves a dynasty and written their names into the history of the league. And every legendary team should have a leader. For the Warriors, that's Curry. 

Stephen Curry has changed the game with his abilities, his three-point shooting has been revolutionary, to say the least. And this has extended to the way the Warriors function, focused on ball movement and elite team play. Curry has had some great teammates, the likes of Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, but egos have rarely gotten in the way of success for Golden State. 

Every leader is different. Michael Jordan was ruthless, expecting the best. Kobe Bryant did what he knew would produce results, and it led to others following his example. Tim Duncan was the quiet type, one of the most coachable players in the game's history, which helped build an incredible culture for the Spurs. And Curry's style has elements from all of these styles, as he has spoken about. 

Stephen Curry On What Aspect Of Michael Jordan's Leadership Style Has Inspired Him

Steph recently made an appearance on JJ Redick's podcast, where he talked about several things. He told some funny stories from the Warriors' superteam days and opened up on the reason behind their devastating 2016 NBA Finals loss. He also addressed his leadership style, citing Michael Jordan as an example. 

(starts at 1:18:31 minutes)

"What Michael said, what MJ said in his documentary about not expecting anybody else to do something he wouldn't necessarily do on the court. And the work and all that. There's an element of that. There's an element of awareness, the value of everybody in the locker room."

Michael Jordan was famously tough on his teammates during his prime with the Chicago Bulls, but he would never ask them to do anything he wasn't himself doing. That understanding is key to being a good leader, as people are unlikely to follow someone that doesn't walk the walk but only talks about it. 

Curry has developed his unique brand of leadership, and it has led to unquestionable success for his team. When players change the game and achieve amazing things, they are often standing on the shoulders that came before, so it's lovely to see Steph acknowledging that as well. 

