Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has had a terrific NBA career, doing everything he's wanted to on the court, taking his team to win four championships in six trips to the NBA Finals in the last eight years.

After changing the way the game is played nowadays, Curry has become one of the most influential players of all time. Great as he is, people always tried to bring him down and diminish his achievement, but Steph uses that as motivation to destroy opponents.

Something that his resume was missing was the NBA Finals MVP, which he finally won last season. After a dominating performance against the Boston Celtics in the big series, Steph bagged the elusive award, sending a big message to doubters.

Stephen Curry Gets Honest On Losing Finals MVP Awards To Kevin Durant And Andre Iguodala

In the past three championship runs, Andre Iguodala won the Finals MVP in 2015, while Kevin Durant took the next two in 2017 and 2018. This was a common topic around the league, with some saying that Steph's legacy wasn't that big if he didn't get this award. When everybody thought he couldn't do it, Curry stepped up and once again led his squad to the promised land.

After being named the 2022 Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year, the Chef was asked about the pressure of not winning this award and if he was upset with that situation. First, he said that he was bothered to have to answer all these questions.

“It bothered me that I had to answer to it. It didn’t bother me that it wasn’t on my résumé yet,” Curry said.

Moreover, he claimed that if he didn't play at the best level during the first three championship runs, the Dubs wouldn't have won the title, but he still agreed that Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala were rightful winners.

“We don’t win those championships unless I’m playing at the highest level. But also: Andre, KD, they deserved the award because of how they played.”

Curry has made a lot of history during his NBA career, from changing the way teams play, to inspiring many kids around the world, to being a really nice person and one of the best players of this generation and of all time. The Chef keeps trying to win more championships with his Warriors, but that won't happen so easily.

The Dubs have struggled this season, and many fans are wondering if this is the beginning of this dynasty. Still, as long as they have Curry on the roster, the Dubs will have a chance against anybody in the West and the rest of the league.

