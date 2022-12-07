Skip to main content

Stephen Curry Gets Honest On Losing Finals MVP Awards To Kevin Durant And Andre Iguodala

Stephen Curry Gets Honest On Losing Finals MVP Awards To Kevin Durant And Andre Iguodala

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has had a terrific NBA career, doing everything he's wanted to on the court, taking his team to win four championships in six trips to the NBA Finals in the last eight years.

After changing the way the game is played nowadays, Curry has become one of the most influential players of all time. Great as he is, people always tried to bring him down and diminish his achievement, but Steph uses that as motivation to destroy opponents

Something that his resume was missing was the NBA Finals MVP, which he finally won last season. After a dominating performance against the Boston Celtics in the big series, Steph bagged the elusive award, sending a big message to doubters

Stephen Curry Gets Honest On Losing Finals MVP Awards To Kevin Durant And Andre Iguodala

In the past three championship runs, Andre Iguodala won the Finals MVP in 2015, while Kevin Durant took the next two in 2017 and 2018. This was a common topic around the league, with some saying that Steph's legacy wasn't that big if he didn't get this award. When everybody thought he couldn't do it, Curry stepped up and once again led his squad to the promised land. 

After being named the 2022 Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year, the Chef was asked about the pressure of not winning this award and if he was upset with that situation. First, he said that he was bothered to have to answer all these questions.

“It bothered me that I had to answer to it. It didn’t bother me that it wasn’t on my résumé yet,” Curry said. 

Moreover, he claimed that if he didn't play at the best level during the first three championship runs, the Dubs wouldn't have won the title, but he still agreed that Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala were rightful winners. 

“We don’t win those championships unless I’m playing at the highest level. But also: Andre, KD, they deserved the award because of how they played.”

Curry has made a lot of history during his NBA career, from changing the way teams play, to inspiring many kids around the world, to being a really nice person and one of the best players of this generation and of all time. The Chef keeps trying to win more championships with his Warriors, but that won't happen so easily. 

The Dubs have struggled this season, and many fans are wondering if this is the beginning of this dynasty. Still, as long as they have Curry on the roster, the Dubs will have a chance against anybody in the West and the rest of the league. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Stephen Curry Gets Honest On Losing Finals MVP Awards To Kevin Durant And Andre Iguodala
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Gets Honest On Losing Finals MVP Awards To Kevin Durant And Andre Iguodala

By Orlando Silva
Rare Photo Shows Fidel Castro Playing Basketball Against Polish Students In 1972: "Sources Say Nobody Wanted To Foul Him."
NBA Media

Rare Photo Shows Fidel Castro Playing Basketball Against Polish Students In 1972

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James Shared His Son Bronny's Highlights From An Explosive 30-Point Performance: "He's Really Him"
NBA Media

Bronny James Was Mad At A Rival Player When He Gave Him The Ball: “Don’t Do That”

By Orlando Silva
Jayson Tatum Opens Up On If He And Jaylen Brown Are The Best Duo In The NBA
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown's Bold Admission On Him And Jayson Tatum Being The Best Duo In The NBA

By Orlando Silva
Lakers Fans Want Their Team To Trade Patrick Beverley As Soon As Possible
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Want Their Team To Trade Patrick Beverley As Soon As Possible

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Pick Who Is The Most Disrespected Player In The League
NBA Media

NBA Fans Pick Who Is The Most Disrespected Player In The League

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shaquille O'Neal Would've Stayed With The Lakers If Karl Malone Didn't Get Hurt
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Would've Stayed With The Lakers If Karl Malone Didn't Get Hurt

By Divij Kulkarni
The Best Trade Targets For The Los Angeles Lakers Right Now
NBA Trade Rumors

The Best Trade Targets For The Los Angeles Lakers Right Now

By Kyle Daubs
Kemba Walker On Being Drafted By Michael Jordan Over Kawhi Leonard And Klay Thompson: "I Ain’t Gonna Lie, That S**t Was Crazy, Like Black Jesus On The Phone."
NBA Media

Kemba Walker On Being Drafted By Michael Jordan Over Kawhi Leonard And Klay Thompson: "I Ain’t Gonna Lie, That S**t Was Crazy, Like Black Jesus On The Phone."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
WWE Legend Ric Flair Says LeBron James Is The GOAT: "I Know Michael, Magic And Met Wilt..."
NBA Media

WWE Legend Ric Flair Says LeBron James Is The GOAT: "I Know Michael, Magic And Met Wilt..."

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Trade John Wall, Lakers Will Make Available Two Of Their Players
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Trade John Wall, Lakers Will Make Available Two Of Their Players

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Insider Reveals Lakers Would Have Traded For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander If The Thunder Were Tanking
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Insider Reveals Lakers Would Have Traded For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander If The Thunder Were Tanking

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Jayson Tatum Takes The First Place, Anthony Davis Is Finally In The Top 5
NBA

2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Jayson Tatum Takes The First Place, Anthony Davis Is Finally In The Top 5

By Eddie Bitar
Kevin Durant's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 344 Players Never Won A Game Against The Slim Reaper
NBA

Kevin Durant's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 344 Players Never Won A Game Against The Slim Reaper

By Nick Mac
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals What Him And Charles Barkley Expected From Anthony Davis A Few Years Ago
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals What Him And Charles Barkley Expected From Anthony Davis A Few Years Ago

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Michael Jordan Explained How He Would Beat Stephen Curry In A 1-On-1 Game
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Explained How He Would Beat Stephen Curry In A 1-On-1 Game

By Divij Kulkarni