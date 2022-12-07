Jaylen Brown's Bold Admission On Him And Jayson Tatum Being The Best Duo In The NBA

Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are balling right now, leading the Boston Celtics to an impressive run this 2022-23 NBA season. The young duo has been on a tear to start the season, and the C's are exceeding expectations so far, becoming the best team in the association.

They're sitting at 20-5 right now, looking like the perfect candidate to take that brand-new Maurice Podoloff Award to the team with the best regular-season record. The Greens are living great times right now, and many people started calling their two stars the best duo in the league.

Paul Pierce claimed that they were that good since the very beginning of the season, Luka Doncic said the same a couple of weeks ago, and as the days go by, more people state that these two are doing whatever they want in the league this campaign.

Jaylen Brown's Bold Admission On Him And Jayson Tatum Being The Best Duo In The NBA

Jayson Tatum was recently asked about it, and the young forward just praised his teammate, saying that he's ready to keep growing up alongside Brown, but leaving that decision to reporters and fans.

This time, it was Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson of Bally Sports who asked Jaylen Brown about this, and the shooting guard was cautious not to say they are the best duo in the league at this moment but still called himself and Tatum, the 'best two-way players' in the association.

Are you and Jayson Tatum the best duo in the league right now? I don’t subscribe to what’s being said. I try to stay as even-keeled as I possibly can. Right now, things are going well. Tomorrow can flip just like that. So I just want to stay balanced and continue to move forward and continue to win games. I think me and JT are probably the best two-way players in the league. I’m excited to be able to continue to get better, excited to be able to win games, and that’s not a knock on anybody else. But I’m hungry and I’m looking toward the future.

Seeing how these two are playing right now, it's easy to see where all these comments are coming from. The Celtics have something special in their hands, and they look like favorites to win it all this season. After a painful loss to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals, they are ready to take revenge and let the world know that this duo is here to stay and dominate.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.