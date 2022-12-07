Skip to main content

Jaylen Brown's Bold Admission On Him And Jayson Tatum Being The Best Duo In The NBA

Jayson Tatum Opens Up On If He And Jaylen Brown Are The Best Duo In The NBA

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are balling right now, leading the Boston Celtics to an impressive run this 2022-23 NBA season. The young duo has been on a tear to start the season, and the C's are exceeding expectations so far, becoming the best team in the association. 

They're sitting at 20-5 right now, looking like the perfect candidate to take that brand-new Maurice Podoloff Award to the team with the best regular-season record. The Greens are living great times right now, and many people started calling their two stars the best duo in the league. 

Paul Pierce claimed that they were that good since the very beginning of the season, Luka Doncic said the same a couple of weeks ago, and as the days go by, more people state that these two are doing whatever they want in the league this campaign. 

Jaylen Brown's Bold Admission On Him And Jayson Tatum Being The Best Duo In The NBA

Jayson Tatum was recently asked about it, and the young forward just praised his teammate, saying that he's ready to keep growing up alongside Brown, but leaving that decision to reporters and fans

This time, it was Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson of Bally Sports who asked Jaylen Brown about this, and the shooting guard was cautious not to say they are the best duo in the league at this moment but still called himself and Tatum, the 'best two-way players' in the association. 

Are you and Jayson Tatum the best duo in the league right now?

I don’t subscribe to what’s being said. I try to stay as even-keeled as I possibly can. Right now, things are going well. Tomorrow can flip just like that. So I just want to stay balanced and continue to move forward and continue to win games. I think me and JT are probably the best two-way players in the league. I’m excited to be able to continue to get better, excited to be able to win games, and that’s not a knock on anybody else. But I’m hungry and I’m looking toward the future.

Seeing how these two are playing right now, it's easy to see where all these comments are coming from. The Celtics have something special in their hands, and they look like favorites to win it all this season. After a painful loss to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals, they are ready to take revenge and let the world know that this duo is here to stay and dominate. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Jayson Tatum Opens Up On If He And Jaylen Brown Are The Best Duo In The NBA
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown's Bold Admission On Him And Jayson Tatum Being The Best Duo In The NBA

By Orlando Silva
Lakers Fans Want Their Team To Trade Patrick Beverley As Soon As Possible
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Want Their Team To Trade Patrick Beverley As Soon As Possible

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephen Curry Gets Honest On Losing Finals MVP Awards To Kevin Durant And Andre Iguodala
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Gets Honest On Losing Finals MVP Awards To Kevin Durant And Andre Iguodala

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans Pick Who Is The Most Disrespected Player In The League
NBA Media

NBA Fans Pick Who Is The Most Disrespected Player In The League

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shaquille O'Neal Would've Stayed With The Lakers If Karl Malone Didn't Get Hurt
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Would've Stayed With The Lakers If Karl Malone Didn't Get Hurt

By Divij Kulkarni
The Best Trade Targets For The Los Angeles Lakers Right Now
NBA Trade Rumors

The Best Trade Targets For The Los Angeles Lakers Right Now

By Kyle Daubs
Kemba Walker On Being Drafted By Michael Jordan Over Kawhi Leonard And Klay Thompson: "I Ain’t Gonna Lie, That S**t Was Crazy, Like Black Jesus On The Phone."
NBA Media

Kemba Walker On Being Drafted By Michael Jordan Over Kawhi Leonard And Klay Thompson: "I Ain’t Gonna Lie, That S**t Was Crazy, Like Black Jesus On The Phone."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
WWE Legend Ric Flair Says LeBron James Is The GOAT: "I Know Michael, Magic And Met Wilt..."
NBA Media

WWE Legend Ric Flair Says LeBron James Is The GOAT: "I Know Michael, Magic And Met Wilt..."

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Trade John Wall, Lakers Will Make Available Two Of Their Players
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Trade John Wall, Lakers Will Make Available Two Of Their Players

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Shared His Son Bronny's Highlights From An Explosive 30-Point Performance: "He's Really Him"
NBA Media

Bronny James Was Mad At A Rival Player When He Gave Him The Ball: “Don’t Do That”

By Orlando Silva
NBA Insider Reveals Lakers Would Have Traded For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander If The Thunder Were Tanking
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Insider Reveals Lakers Would Have Traded For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander If The Thunder Were Tanking

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Jayson Tatum Takes The First Place, Anthony Davis Is Finally In The Top 5
NBA

2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Jayson Tatum Takes The First Place, Anthony Davis Is Finally In The Top 5

By Eddie Bitar
Kevin Durant's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 344 Players Never Won A Game Against The Slim Reaper
NBA

Kevin Durant's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 344 Players Never Won A Game Against The Slim Reaper

By Nick Mac
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals What Him And Charles Barkley Expected From Anthony Davis A Few Years Ago
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals What Him And Charles Barkley Expected From Anthony Davis A Few Years Ago

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Michael Jordan Explained How He Would Beat Stephen Curry In A 1-On-1 Game
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Explained How He Would Beat Stephen Curry In A 1-On-1 Game

By Divij Kulkarni
Tim Duncan Opened Up On How Losing $20 Million Changed His Approach To Doing Business
NBA Media

Tim Duncan Opened Up On How Losing $20 Million Changed His Approach To Doing Business

By Divij Kulkarni