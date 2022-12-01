Jayson Tatum Opens Up On If He And Jaylen Brown Are The Best Duo In The NBA

Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are doing a terrific job on the Boston Celtics this season, leading this team to have the best record in the NBA in the early 2022-23 campaign.

The Jays are once again leveling up their game, playing better than ever, and showing that they are here to dominate and stay. The Celtics are playing great regardless of their offseason scandal and all the things said about them before the start of this season.

As long as they have their star duo ready to go, the 17-time NBA champions will have a chance against anybody in the league. Tatum and Brown have been dubbed MVP candidates thanks to their heroics, and every game they confirm that they're the best tandem in the association.

After beating the Miami Heat 134-121 in a match with royalty in attendance, Jayson Tatum was asked about his partnership with Jaylen Brown. He didn't admit that they are the best duo in the league but did say that he believes in his teammate no matter what, and he's playing at a great level.

“That’s a good question… Whatever that means. I believe in him, his ability, and the things that he can do. And, we’ve obviously shown that we can play together at a high level and have great success. I guess it looks that way (that we’re the best duo in the NBA), I guess that’s for you guys to decide. We never talk about that. We want to be the best team, and we want to win a championship. Along the way, if we’re the best duo, we’ll take it,” Tatum said.

The Boston Celtics are playing even better than they did last season at this point. After Ime Udoka took them to the NBA Finals, they are ready to return to the big series again and win the championship this season. JT and JB are on another level right now, and the C's are looking like the team to beat right now.

