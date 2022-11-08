Skip to main content

Stephen Curry Wants The Warriors To Make Changes If They Want To Be A Serious Team

The Golden State Warriors snapped their 5-game losing streak after winning a close game against the Sacramento Kings. It took a 47-point effort from Stephen Curry to get a W in the win column for the Dubs. While the fanbase is happy with the victory, the game could have gone either way if it weren't for Steph's brilliant performance.

Curry's 47-point performance gathered huge praise from fans across the globe. They believe he really is a generational talent and the most important player on the Warriors' roster right now.

On a similar note, head coach Steve Kerr also heaped huge praise on the 4x NBA champion. Kerr confidently claimed that Steph is one of the greatest players of all time.

Stephen Curry Is Critical Of The Warriors' Performance Despite The Win

Following the victory against the Kings, the Warriors now have a record of 4-7. Considering the Warriors are the defending champions of the NBA, they are yet to show that dominance in their performances this season.

After winning the matchup against the Kings, Curry urged the team to make some changes. He believes that's the only way to show that the Warriors are a serious team.

"Not the way I'm playing is a burden because you expect to play like that every night. But it's the message of just how fine or thin the margin is of winning in this league. There's no secret about just how we have some rollercoaster rides in the middle of games and like you come out in the first quarter and you have a pretty good lead. Not just the score, but we've control of the game and then guys get going ... you look up and you are down, it's part of our story right now. But it's something that we need to correct if we really wanna be a serious team that's going to be who we say we are. So whatever it takes to make those changes as a group, we gotta do that."

In the 2022-23 NBA season, scoring hasn't been the issue for the Warriors. They are lacking on the defensive end of the court and more often than not it has cost them some winnable games. As Steph mentioned in the interview, the Dubs need to change that aspect of their game and continue to win games as the season progresses.

