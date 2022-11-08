Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors were staring down a 6th straight defeat when the Sacramento Kings held a 9-point lead after three quarters in their game on Monday night. The Warriors looked out of sorts once again but they finally managed to get going in the fourth quarter.

Andrew Wiggins was huge for them as he scored 13 points in the quarter but it was Stephen Curry who stole the show once again as he dropped 17 points to finish the night with a game-high 47 points. Curry scored 9 points in just the final 2 minutes of the game to ensure that the Warriors got over the line and ended this terrible losing run.

Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Is One Of The Greatest Players Of All Time

It was yet another Curry masterpiece in what has been an outstanding start to the season for the Warriors guard on a personal level. He is now averaging 32.6 points on 50-40-90 shooting splits and after the game, head coach Steve Kerr was full of praise for him.

Steve Kerr on Steph Curry:



"Steph was just breathtaking. He’s obviously one of the greatest players of all time."

A lot of people would have disagreed with this statement just a year ago, but there is no denying now that Curry is truly one of the game's all-time greats. He has proven he can lead a team to a title and incredible performances like the one today just reminds everyone once again how great he is.

Warriors legend Chris Mullin said Curry is one of the two best players in the NBA right now, but unfortunately for Steph, a lot of his teammates have struggled which is why they are just 4-7 on the season. Wiggins is probably the only other Warrior who has lived up to expectations and that needs to change quickly for them to turn things around.

Jordan Poole has just not been the same and maybe he isn't quite right mentally after being punched by Draymond Green. Klay Thompson, meanwhile, has been incredibly inefficient and is struggling on defense too. He almost made a huge blunder at the end as well, as he clearly fouled Kevin Huerter who had a chance to send the game to overtime, only for the referees to not call a foul. The Warriors have been a bit upset with the refs recently, but they were the ones to get a lucky break this time. They'll now be looking to carry the momentum from here and get another win against the Cavaliers on Friday night.

