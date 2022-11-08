Skip to main content

Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Is One Of The Greatest Players Of All Time

Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Is One Of The Greatest Players Of All Time

The Golden State Warriors were staring down a 6th straight defeat when the Sacramento Kings held a 9-point lead after three quarters in their game on Monday night. The Warriors looked out of sorts once again but they finally managed to get going in the fourth quarter.

Andrew Wiggins was huge for them as he scored 13 points in the quarter but it was Stephen Curry who stole the show once again as he dropped 17 points to finish the night with a game-high 47 points. Curry scored 9 points in just the final 2 minutes of the game to ensure that the Warriors got over the line and ended this terrible losing run.

Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Is One Of The Greatest Players Of All Time

It was yet another Curry masterpiece in what has been an outstanding start to the season for the Warriors guard on a personal level. He is now averaging 32.6 points on 50-40-90 shooting splits and after the game, head coach Steve Kerr was full of praise for him.

Steve Kerr on Steph Curry:

"Steph was just breathtaking. He’s obviously one of the greatest players of all time."

A lot of people would have disagreed with this statement just a year ago, but there is no denying now that Curry is truly one of the game's all-time greats. He has proven he can lead a team to a title and incredible performances like the one today just reminds everyone once again how great he is.

Warriors legend Chris Mullin said Curry is one of the two best players in the NBA right now, but unfortunately for Steph, a lot of his teammates have struggled which is why they are just 4-7 on the season. Wiggins is probably the only other Warrior who has lived up to expectations and that needs to change quickly for them to turn things around.

Jordan Poole has just not been the same and maybe he isn't quite right mentally after being punched by Draymond Green. Klay Thompson, meanwhile, has been incredibly inefficient and is struggling on defense too. He almost made a huge blunder at the end as well, as he clearly fouled Kevin Huerter who had a chance to send the game to overtime, only for the referees to not call a foul. The Warriors have been a bit upset with the refs recently, but they were the ones to get a lucky break this time. They'll now be looking to carry the momentum from here and get another win against the Cavaliers on Friday night.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Is One Of The Greatest Players Of All Time
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Is One Of The Greatest Players Of All Time

By Gautam Varier
Dwight Howard Announces He Will Join The Taoyuan Leopards In Taiwan
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Announces He Will Join The Taoyuan Leopards In Taiwan

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Durant On The Mavericks Double And Triple-Teaming Him: "This Is How Great I Am."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant On The Mavericks Double And Triple-Teaming Him: "This Is How Great I Am."

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans Debate If The Utah Jazz Are For Real After They Become No. 1 Seed In The West: ""The Best Tanking Team I've Ever Seen"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate If The Utah Jazz Are For Real After They Become No. 1 Seed In The West: "The Best Tanking Team I've Ever Seen"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Talen Horton-Tucker
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Think Their Season Is Over After Talen Horton-Tucker Dunked On Damian Jones: "Just Blow The Team Up."

By Lee Tran
Darvin Ham Refuses To Have A Losing Attitude After Lakers' 2-8 Start: "I Didn't Come Here To Lose"
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Refuses To Have A Losing Attitude After Lakers' 2-8 Start: "I Didn't Come Here To Lose"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Fans Rip The Los Angeles Lakers Apart After Losing To The Utah Jazz: "We Simply Don't Have Enough"
NBA Media

Fans Rip The Los Angeles Lakers Apart After Losing To The Utah Jazz: "We Simply Don't Have Enough"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Stephen Curry Blasted The Referees After Jimmy Butler's Foul On Him Was Overturned
NBA Media

NBA Fans In Awe Of Stephen Curry's 47-Point Performance Against Kings: "He's That Guy."

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans Destroy Kevin Durant For Missing Clutch Free Throws Against The Dallas Mavericks: "Ultimate Choke Job"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Destroy Kevin Durant For Missing Clutch Free Throws Against The Dallas Mavericks: "Ultimate Choke Job"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James and Anthony DAvis
NBA Media

NBA Executive Thinks LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are In Decline: "LeBron Doesn't Even Look Like A Main Option Right Now."

By Lee Tran
Spurs Insider Says Lakers Have Targeted Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott In A Russell Westbrook Trade
NBA Trade Rumors

Spurs Insider Says Lakers Have Targeted Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott In A Russell Westbrook Trade

By Lee Tran
Ben Simmons Mavericks
NBA Trade Rumors

Western Conference Executive Says Dallas Mavericks Could Trade For Ben Simmons

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson's Performance Against Kevin Durant And Brooklyn Nets: "He Is Back"
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Gets Real On People Making Fun Of His Weight: "I Don't Think They Realized What Kind Of Impact That Can Have..."

By Lee Tran
durant udoka
NBA Media

NBA Insider Says Ime Udoka Is Kevin Durant's Preferred Head Coach For The Nets

By Lee Tran
Kyrie Irving Will Have Paid Over $18 Million In Fines After Latest 5-Game Suspension From The Brooklyn Nets
NBA Media

The Nets Reportedly Know Kyrie Irving Is Unlikely To Fulfill Their Six Conditions To Return, Which In Turn Could Get Him Released

By Lee Tran
jb kyrie
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Says He Expects The NBPA To Appeal Kyrie Irving's Extension

By Lee Tran