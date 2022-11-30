Steve Kerr Criticizes Jordan Poole For Being Careless And Not Playing Well On Defense

Credit: Stephen Lew/USA Today Sports

The Golden State Warriors championship defense has not begun as well as they might have hoped for. The team lost to the Dallas Mavericks in a close game on Tuesday night, snapping a 3-game winning streak and bringing their record back to .500. The Warriors got another huge performance out of Stephen Curry, and their bench stepped up as well, but they were let down by subpar displays from Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins.

Jordan Poole got hounded by the Mavericks' Josh Green relentlessly, especially toward the end of the game. He turned the ball over quite a few times and got blown up a fair few times on the defensive end as well. Poole ended the evening with 9 points, making just 3 shots and going an abysmal 1-6 from three-point range. It wasn't enough to help the Warriors cope with an insane 41-point, 12-rebound, and 12-assist night from Luka Doncic. And Poole was called out after the game as well.

Steve Kerr Called Out Jordan Poole After Close Loss To The Mavericks

Jordan Poole has not been the same player this season that he was last season. He's had an explosive performance here or there, but he's struggled to consistently produce for the team. Even Klay Thompson's struggles have not resulted in a starting spot for Poole. And Steve Kerr isn't very happy with his rising young star, he voiced his concerns after the loss.

“I think he’s been better, but I think the consistency needs to be there,” Kerr said. “I took a quick timeout at the start of the second quarter last night because, frankly, Jordan got a little careless and lost his man, first in the half-court and then in transition. We gave up six straight points.”

Poole, whose averages took a big leap last season, seems to have regressed so far this season. He is averaging less than 16 points per game and shooting just 41% from the field. His three-point percentage is also really bad at 30%. His defense has always been shaky, so the lack of offensive production is now highlighting it even further.

The season is still young, Poole has 60 games remaining to turn it around. But so far, his confidence seems to be shot. Whether all the drama before the season began with Draymond Green is affecting him, or whether he's just struggling, he needs to find a way to snap out of it soon.

