Skip to main content

Steve Kerr Criticizes Jordan Poole For Being Careless And Not Playing Well On Defense

Steve Kerr Criticizes Jordan Poole For Being Careless And Not Playing Well On Defense

The Golden State Warriors championship defense has not begun as well as they might have hoped for. The team lost to the Dallas Mavericks in a close game on Tuesday night, snapping a 3-game winning streak and bringing their record back to .500. The Warriors got another huge performance out of Stephen Curry, and their bench stepped up as well, but they were let down by subpar displays from Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins. 

Jordan Poole got hounded by the Mavericks' Josh Green relentlessly, especially toward the end of the game. He turned the ball over quite a few times and got blown up a fair few times on the defensive end as well. Poole ended the evening with 9 points, making just 3 shots and going an abysmal 1-6 from three-point range. It wasn't enough to help the Warriors cope with an insane 41-point, 12-rebound, and 12-assist night from Luka Doncic. And Poole was called out after the game as well. 

Steve Kerr Called Out Jordan Poole After Close Loss To The Mavericks

Jordan Poole has not been the same player this season that he was last season. He's had an explosive performance here or there, but he's struggled to consistently produce for the team. Even Klay Thompson's struggles have not resulted in a starting spot for Poole. And Steve Kerr isn't very happy with his rising young star, he voiced his concerns after the loss. 

“I think he’s been better, but I think the consistency needs to be there,” Kerr said. “I took a quick timeout at the start of the second quarter last night because, frankly, Jordan got a little careless and lost his man, first in the half-court and then in transition. We gave up six straight points.”

Poole, whose averages took a big leap last season, seems to have regressed so far this season. He is averaging less than 16 points per game and shooting just 41% from the field. His three-point percentage is also really bad at 30%. His defense has always been shaky, so the lack of offensive production is now highlighting it even further. 

The season is still young, Poole has 60 games remaining to turn it around. But so far, his confidence seems to be shot. Whether all the drama before the season began with Draymond Green is affecting him, or whether he's just struggling, he needs to find a way to snap out of it soon. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Steve Kerr Criticizes Jordan Poole For Being Careless And Not Playing Well On Defense
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Criticizes Jordan Poole For Being Careless And Not Playing Well On Defense

By Divij Kulkarni
Dwight Howard Explains The Biggest Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Explains The Biggest Differences Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James

By Orlando Silva
Nia Long Seems To Have Moved On From Ime Udoka After Her Latest Instagram Photo
NBA Media

Nia Long Seems To Have Moved On From Ime Udoka After Her Latest Instagram Photo

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Michael Jordan Questioned Boston Celtics' Championships Because They Never Won With 28 NBA Teams In The League
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Questioned Boston Celtics' Championships Because They Never Won With 28 NBA Teams In The League

By Divij Kulkarni
Nikola Jokic Gives Valuable Advice On How The Houston Rockets Could Play Better
NBA Media

Nikola Jokic Gives Valuable Advice On How The Houston Rockets Could Play Better

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jason Kidd Says Luka Doncic's 40-Point Trible Doubles Are Getting Boring: "Maybe To Do It With His Left Hand."
NBA Media

Jason Kidd Says Luka Doncic's 40-Point Trible Doubles Are Getting Boring: "Maybe To Do It With His Left Hand."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shaquille O'Neal's Ex-Wife Shaunie Henderson Reveals What Shaq Never Did For Her
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal's Ex-Wife Shaunie Henderson Reveals What Shaq Never Did For Her

By Divij Kulkarni
Patrick Beverley Responds To Haters About Why He Has Been In The NBA So Long: "Ask The Superstars I Played With"
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Responds To Haters About Why He Has Been In The NBA So Long: "Ask The Superstars I Played With"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Luka Doncic Says He Was Scared When He Saw Klay Thompson Get A Wide-Open 3 To Tie The Game
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Says He Was Scared When He Saw Klay Thompson Get A Wide-Open 3 To Tie The Game

By Gautam Varier
Charles Barkley's Controversial 'Charles Unchained' Sports Illustrated Cover From 2002 Goes Viral: "No One Should Have To See This"
NBA Media

Charles Barkley's Controversial 'Charles Unchained' Sports Illustrated Cover From 2002 Goes Viral: "No One Should Have To See This"

By Divij Kulkarni
Sacramento Kings Announcer Liked A Tweet That Insinuated Stephen A. Smith Favors White Individuals
NBA Media

Sacramento Kings Announcer Liked A Tweet That Insinuated Stephen A. Smith Favors White Individuals

By Aikansh Chaudhary
USATSI_10496499
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Says He Plans To Resign In Boston

By Nico Martinez
kyrie
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Explains His Decision To Resign In Boston

By Nico Martinez
Dennis Schroder
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Roasts The Los Angeles Lakers For Everything That Led Up To Them Re-Signing Dennis Schroder

By Gautam Varier
Top 10 NBA Free Agents That Won't Resign With Their Current Teams
NBA

Top 10 NBA Free Agents That Won't Resign With Their Current Teams

By Nemanja Vukasinovic
kyrie-irving-716e4c233afde263
NBA

5 NBA Stars Who Will Resign With Their Current Teams Next Summer

By Nemanja Vukasinovic