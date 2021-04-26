Steve Kerr Says Klay Thompson Was Emotional After Seeing Fans Back In Chase Center

(via Blue Man Hoop)

With the Golden State Warriors welcoming fans back into Chase Center, it's a monumental moment for the franchise and a sign that things are finally getting back to normal.

Of course, for Klay Thompson, it was a reminder as to just how much he misses the game.

According to head coach Steve Kerr, Klay got a little emotional after seeing the fans back into the arenas on Friday.

We haven't seen Klay since 2019, when he went down with an Achilles tear. A year later, Thompson differed an ACL injury that, again, sidelined him for the season.

With so much time having been taken from Thompson's prime, we're all excited to see him step back on the court and do his thing. With the Warriors on the outer edge of playoff contention, they have missed his production a lot this season. Still, it's clear his team remains optimistic about his abilities, as shown when Steph Curry nominated Klay as the guy he'd pick to shoot an earth-saving shot.

Last time we saw him, he was putting up 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game on 45.9% shooting. And while Thompson may never quite be that same player again, it will definitely be awesome to see his return and witness how he and Steph will light up the NBA.