Steve Kerr Says Klay Thompson Was Emotional After Seeing Fans Back In Chase Center

Author:
Publish date:
(via Blue Man Hoop)

(via Blue Man Hoop)

With the Golden State Warriors welcoming fans back into Chase Center, it's a monumental moment for the franchise and a sign that things are finally getting back to normal.

Of course, for Klay Thompson, it was a reminder as to just how much he misses the game.

According to head coach Steve Kerr, Klay got a little emotional after seeing the fans back into the arenas on Friday.

We haven't seen Klay since 2019, when he went down with an Achilles tear. A year later, Thompson differed an ACL injury that, again, sidelined him for the season.

With so much time having been taken from Thompson's prime, we're all excited to see him step back on the court and do his thing. With the Warriors on the outer edge of playoff contention, they have missed his production a lot this season. Still, it's clear his team remains optimistic about his abilities, as shown when Steph Curry nominated Klay as the guy he'd pick to shoot an earth-saving shot.

Last time we saw him, he was putting up 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game on 45.9% shooting. And while Thompson may never quite be that same player again, it will definitely be awesome to see his return and witness how he and Steph will light up the NBA.

YOU MAY LIKE

Shaq O'Neal Says He Used To Hate Larry Bird: 'He Was A Regular Guy Who Did Everything... Shot In Your Face, He Had The Fadeaway.’
NBA Media

Shaq O'Neal Says He Used To Hate Larry Bird: 'He Was A Regular Guy Who Did Everything... Shot In Your Face, He Had The Fadeaway.’

Nike Had Conditions Before Giving Rookie Michael Jordan A Contract: Either Be NBA Rookie Of The Year, Or Average 20 PPG, Or Be An All-Star, Or Sell $4M Worth Shoes In A Year
NBA Media

Nike Had Conditions Before Giving Rookie Michael Jordan A Contract: Either Be NBA Rookie Of The Year, Or Average 20 PPG, Or Be An All-Star, Or Sell $4M Worth Shoes In A Year

Tim Duncan On The Spurs Drafting Manu Ginobili: 'We Pick People I've Never Heard Of'
NBA Media

Tim Duncan On The Spurs Drafting Manu Ginobili: 'We Pick People I've Never Heard Of'

Fans React To NBA 2K17 Intro With Kobe Bryant: 'This Just Hit Different Now'
NBA 2K21

Fans React To NBA 2K17's MyCareer Intro With Kobe Bryant: 'This Just Hit Different Now'

Paul Pierce On Guarding Allen Iverson: 'I Was Scared To Death'
NBA Media

Paul Pierce On Guarding Allen Iverson: 'I Was Scared To Death'

Scottie Pippen When Asked To Pick Between Michael Jordan And LeBron James: 'I Wouldn't Take LeBron To The Movies'
NBA Media

Scottie Pippen When Asked To Pick Between Michael Jordan And LeBron James: 'I Wouldn't Take LeBron To The Movies'

(via The Denver Post)
NBA Media

Former NBA Champion Explains Why Nikola Jokic Is The MVP: "Mind-Boggling Numbers..."

(via Air Alamo)
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Sign DeMar DeRozan In 2021 Offseason

(via The New York Times)
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Reveals Which Two Players Are The Toughest He's Ever Had To Guard: Paul George And Kawhi Leonard

(via NBC Sports)
NBA Media

Since James Wiseman's Injury, The Golden State Warriors Have Ranked No. 1 In Net Rating

Adult Films Site Offers Paul Pierce $250K To Work As NBA Analyst With Strippers
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Reveals What He's Been Doing After ESPN Departure

Kendrick Perkins Apologizes To Stephen Curry After Years Of Criticism
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Has The Most 3PT Shots Made In A Month In NBA History

(via Sky Sports)
NBA Media

NBA Assistant GM Praises Julius Randle: "There's No Question He Should Be Most Improved."

Draymond Green Says He’s ‘One Of The Best Passers’ In The NBA
NBA Media

Draymond Green Says He’s ‘One Of The Best Passers’ In The NBA

Kevin Durant On If The Phoenix Suns Were A Test For The Nets: "I Think We Were A Measuring Stick For Them."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant On If The Phoenix Suns Were A Test For The Nets: "I Think We Were A Measuring Stick For Them."

Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images
NBA Media

Former Teammate Says LeBron James Being Sidelined Will Be Bad For Rivals: “This Much Rest Is Bad For Their Opponent. This Is Gonna Be Scary.”