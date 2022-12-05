Tim Duncan Shows Up At The Spurs Game And NBA Fans Are Delighted

Credit: Daniel Dunn/USA Today Sports

Tim Duncan might be the most low-key superstar in history. His list of achievements is incredibly long, Duncan has won almost everything there is to win in the NBA on a personal as well as a team level. The San Antonio Spurs were blessed with having Duncan around for nearly 2 decades, he won 5 championships during that time.

But the really fun thing about Tim Duncan is that he is as uninvolved in life around the NBA as anyone else. Duncan coached for a while under Gregg Popovich but left after a short stint. And his elusiveness is so legendary, he has inspired arguably the greatest player in the world today, Giannis Antetokounmpo, to also stay out of the limelight as much as possible.

So when Tim Duncan does show up anywhere, it's safe to say that the fans are often very appreciative and enthusiastic about his mere presence.

NBA Fans Reacted With Great Happiness After Seeing Tim Duncan At The Spurs Game

NBA fans love seeing their favorite legends around the team, and Tim Duncan recently caved on that front and made a public appearance. Duncan was seen at the NBA clash between the Phoenix Suns and the San Antonio Spurs. And while it's understandable that Spurs fans would be hyped, it seemed those around the league as well love Tim Duncan just as much.

"Forgot he has locs now not a bad look on him." "Always love me some Tim Duncan." "Easily a top 10 player, maybe even top 5." "Man turned into an R&B singer." "First time seeing this legend since after he retired." "TD needs to whoop this team into shape." "I still think Tim Duncan would make an unreal model." "I love seeing Tim Duncan wherever." "TD is just amazing, man." "Who's heart isn't filled after watching Duncan return to watch his Spurs play the game."

Tim Duncan has earned all the love he's getting now, thanks to how down-to-earth he has been throughout his playing career. When someone just focuses on their game and doesn't worry too much about other things, they tend to be great, just like Duncan was. And while he is expected to watch games every now and then, his presence will always mean big shouts and a whole lot of reactions.

