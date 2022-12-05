Skip to main content

Tim Duncan Shows Up At The Spurs Game And NBA Fans Are Delighted

Tim Duncan Shows Up At The Spurs Game And NBA Fans Are Delighted

Tim Duncan might be the most low-key superstar in history. His list of achievements is incredibly long, Duncan has won almost everything there is to win in the NBA on a personal as well as a team level. The San Antonio Spurs were blessed with having Duncan around for nearly 2 decades, he won 5 championships during that time. 

But the really fun thing about Tim Duncan is that he is as uninvolved in life around the NBA as anyone else. Duncan coached for a while under Gregg Popovich but left after a short stint. And his elusiveness is so legendary, he has inspired arguably the greatest player in the world today, Giannis Antetokounmpo, to also stay out of the limelight as much as possible

So when Tim Duncan does show up anywhere, it's safe to say that the fans are often very appreciative and enthusiastic about his mere presence. 

NBA Fans Reacted With Great Happiness After Seeing Tim Duncan At The Spurs Game

NBA fans love seeing their favorite legends around the team, and Tim Duncan recently caved on that front and made a public appearance. Duncan was seen at the NBA clash between the Phoenix Suns and the San Antonio Spurs. And while it's understandable that Spurs fans would be hyped, it seemed those around the league as well love Tim Duncan just as much. 

"Forgot he has locs now not a bad look on him."

"Always love me some Tim Duncan." 

"Easily a top 10 player, maybe even top 5."

"Man turned into an R&B singer."

"First time seeing this legend since after he retired."

"TD needs to whoop this team into shape."

"I still think Tim Duncan would make an unreal model."

"I love seeing Tim Duncan wherever."

"TD is just amazing, man."

"Who's heart isn't filled after watching Duncan return to watch his Spurs play the game."

Tim Duncan has earned all the love he's getting now, thanks to how down-to-earth he has been throughout his playing career. When someone just focuses on their game and doesn't worry too much about other things, they tend to be great, just like Duncan was. And while he is expected to watch games every now and then, his presence will always mean big shouts and a whole lot of reactions. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Tim Duncan Shows Up At The Spurs Game And NBA Fans Are Delighted
NBA Media

Tim Duncan Shows Up At The Spurs Game And NBA Fans Are Delighted

By Divij Kulkarni
Kyrie Irving's First Reaction After His Nike Contract Was Terminated
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving's First Reaction After His Nike Contract Was Terminated

By Divij Kulkarni
Steve Kerr Revealed How The Word "Houston" Helped Him Become A Great Free Throw Shooter
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Revealed How The Word "Houston" Helped Him Become A Great Free Throw Shooter

By Divij Kulkarni
Isiah Thomas Once Admitted What Amazed Him The Most About Michael Jordan: "The Thing I Wasn't Able To Do, The Thing Magic Wasn't Able To Do"
NBA Media

Isiah Thomas Once Admitted What Amazed Him The Most About Michael Jordan: "The Thing I Wasn't Able To Do, The Thing Magic Wasn't Able To Do"

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fan Found An Old Pic Of Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian
NBA Media

NBA Fan Found An Old Pic Of Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian

By Gautam Varier
Ja Morant
NBA Media

Ja Morant Is In Line To Get A Signature Shoe At Nike, Says Shams Charania

By Lee Tran
The Best NBA Player From Every State For The 2022-23 Season
NBA

The Best NBA Player From Every State For The 2022-23 Season

By Nick Mac
Former Laker Says Anthony Davis Could Be The Greatest Player Ever If He Had Giannis Antetokounmpo's Mindset
NBA Media

Former Laker Says Anthony Davis Could Be The Greatest Player Ever If He Had Giannis Antetokounmpo's Mindset

By Divij Kulkarni
3 Players The Atlanta Hawks Could Trade This Season
NBA Trade Rumors

3 Players The Atlanta Hawks Could Trade This Season

By Gautam Varier
Jordan Poole Claims He Gets Guarded Just Like Stephen Curry Does
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Claims He Gets Guarded Just Like Stephen Curry Does

By Divij Kulkarni
Kyrie Irving Is No Longer With Nike, Says Shams Charania
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Is No Longer With Nike, Says Shams Charania

By Divij Kulkarni
Former Bulls Player Reveals How Michael Jordan Had 10 Security Guards Around Him When 2,500 People Wanted To See The GOAT: "Came Out Of Nowhere Like They Were Secret Service."
NBA Media

Former Bulls Player Reveals How Michael Jordan Had 10 Security Guards Around Him When 2,500 People Wanted To See The GOAT: "Came Out Of Nowhere Like They Were Secret Service."

By Divij Kulkarni
Kendrick Perkins Says Anthony Davis Is The Most Talented Power Forward In NBA History, Fans Instantly Disagreed With Him
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Says Anthony Davis Is The Most Talented Power Forward In NBA History, Fans Instantly Disagreed With Him

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Draymond Green Took A Shot At Michael Jordan For Retiring After He Won 3 Consecutive NBA Championships
NBA Media

Draymond Green Took A Shot At Michael Jordan For Retiring After He Won 3 Consecutive NBA Championships

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Performances In The Last 8 Games: "He Is Still The King"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Performances In The Last 8 Games: "He Is Still The King"

By Gautam Varier
Magic Johnson Said Michael Jordan Is The Greatest Player In NBA History In 1993
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Said Michael Jordan Is The Greatest Player In NBA History In 1993

By Aikansh Chaudhary