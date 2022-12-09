Skip to main content

Timberwolves Star Rudy Gobert Gets Brutally Honest On Return To Utah

Rudy Gobert

In Minnesota, the Timberwolves are still searching for answers after a poor start to the season. Besides the play of Anthony Edwards (who has been one of the few bright spots for them), the Wolves haven't looked great and it's especially concerning given how much they gave up to acquire Rudy Gobert.

The star big man has played his role well enough for the Timberwolves, but his fit with the roster has been poor and the team has been unable to find any kind of consistent rhythm with him on the floor.

This week marks a special one for Rudy, as it's the first time he's set to play in Utah since the big trade.

Looking ahead to the matchup, Gobert got brutally honest.

(via Star Tribune)

On Friday, Gobert will return to Utah for his first game since the Jazz traded him to Minnesota. Utah was Gobert's only franchise. Nine seasons of playoff appearances, of Defensive Player of the Year accolades. Nine years of calling a place home. There's still a lot of love between Gobert and the Jazz.

"In this league when a player gets traded, usually people try to only focus on the basketball. But the way I am, things are bigger than just basketball," Gobert said. "The community, there's relationships. There's a lot of people that always had my back."

Gobert said he has never been in the visitors' locker room of the arena, and Friday is going to feel at least a little "weird." The Wolves already faced the Jazz in Minnesota, and that was different for Gobert, but Friday he'll face a crowd that cheered him on for nearly a decade.

"I just want to enjoy the moment," Gobert said. "There's a lot of people that I have a lot of love for over there. There's a lot of great memories. … I just want to enjoy the moment and, of course, get a win."

What Kind Of Reception Will Gobert Receive From Jazz Fans?

The Mitchell/Gobert era got pretty ugly towards the end, and now the Jazz are in a complete rebuild after trading them both away for picks and young assets. Ultimately, it was the right decision for both parties as there was a strong sense the championship window had already passed.

Only time will tell how Jazz fans remember Gobert, but they were more successful with him around than they are right now. Something tells me Jazz fans would love to go back to that time for at least a moment...

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Rudy Gobert
NBA Media

Timberwolves Star Rudy Gobert Gets Brutally Honest On Return To Utah

By Nico Martinez
Jayson Tatum
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Says Boston Celtics Could Win It All: "Jayson Tatum Is Clearly My MVP"

By Nico Martinez
Stephen Curry Reveals His NBA All-Time Starting 5
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Reveals His NBA All-Time Starting 5

By Nico Martinez
John Salley Explains Why Michael Jordan Is Not A Major Nike Owner: "You Don't Want Any Of The Captive Coming From The Cages To Be Up With The Emperor."
NBA Media

John Salley Explains Why Michael Jordan Is Not A Major Nike Owner: "You Don't Want Any Of The Captive Coming From The Cages To Be Up With The Emperor."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
First Photos From Brittney Griner's Release Go Viral After WNBA Star Finally Returns Home
NBA Media

First Photos From Brittney Griner's Release Go Viral After WNBA Star Finally Returns Home

By Nico Martinez
Gilbert Arenas Reveals How Smart Kobe Bryant Was With Trash-Talking: "So You Just Gonna Be A One-Sided Player?"
NBA Media

Gilbert Arenas Reveals How Smart Kobe Bryant Was With Trash-Talking: "So You Just Gonna Be A One-Sided Player?"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Puma Could Be A Serious Candidate To Land Kyrie Irving After Nike Split
NBA Media

Puma Could Be A Serious Candidate To Land Kyrie Irving After Nike Split

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant Revealed The Greatest Lesson He Learned From Kobe Bryant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Revealed The Greatest Lesson He Learned From Kobe Bryant

By Nico Martinez
Shaquille O'Neal Says He And Wilt Chamberlain Are The Only Ones To Truly Dominate The NBA
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Says Wilt Chamberlain And HImself Are The Only Ones To Truly Dominate The NBA

By Nico Martinez
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Gets Brutally Honest On 2021 Finals Loss Amid 21-5 Start

By Nico Martinez
Shaquille O'Neal Revealed How His Worst Investment Ever Helped Him Build A $400 Million Fortune
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Admits He Took Painkillers Before Los Angeles Lakers Games

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O'Neal Responds To Penny Hardaway Saying They Would've Won Titles Like Shaq And Kobe If They Stayed Together
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Responds To Penny Hardaway Saying They Would've Won Titles Like Shaq And Kobe If They Stayed Together

By Orlando Silva
Charles Barkley Urges Miami Heat To Blow Up The Roster And 'Start Over'
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Urges Miami Heat To Blow Up The Roster And 'Start Over'

By Orlando Silva
The NBA Players Who Scored The Most Points Before Turning 20 Years Old
NBA

The NBA Players Who Scored The Most Points Before Turning 20 Years Old

By Nick Mac
Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Discussed A Potential 3-Team Trade
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Discussed A Potential 3-Team Trade

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Rumors: Lakers, Bucks And Heat Reportedly Interested In Cam Reddish
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Lakers, Bucks And Heat Reportedly Interested In Cam Reddish

By Orlando Silva