Tristan Thompson Praises US President Donald Trump: “I Love What’s He’s Done So Far For Our Country”

Tristan Thompson has stepped into a sensitive conversation, offering his perspective on immigration while voicing support for Donald Trump and his administration’s policies. Speaking on The Katie Miller Podcast, Thompson made it clear where he stands, while also stressing that his views are shaped by personal experience.

“What President Trump is doing, first of all, I love what he’s done so far for our country. I think he’s helped our country a lot. In terms of where he stands with, I think…I’m a firm believer because I have family members and I have people that are immigrants. I believe for those that do the thing the right way and get the papers, I think they should be taken care of first and foremost.”

“I think that’s the right thing. I think that’s the right way of going about it.”

“I think it should be case by case on the right people. I understand where he’s coming from, but for me, it varies depending on who the person is. I came to the U.S. on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I’m now truly living the American dream.”

That endorsement stood out, especially given the ongoing debate around immigration policy in the United States. Thompson did not frame his comments in extreme terms. Instead, he focused on a principle he believes should guide the system.

His stance reflects his own journey. Thompson was born in Canada and moved to the United States on a student visa before building his NBA career. He became a U.S. citizen in 2020, during Trump’s first administration, and has often referenced that process when discussing immigration.

For Thompson, that background matters. It shapes how he views fairness within the system. He pointed to people who are still navigating the process, describing them as being in ‘in-between states,’ and argued that not every case should be treated the same.

The timing of his comments adds another layer. Immigration enforcement has been one of the central issues under Trump’s current administration, drawing both support and criticism across the country. Recently, NBA legend Charles Barkley called out the Trump administration, calling out their immigration policies.

Thompson also pushed back on the idea that his NBA status influenced his citizenship process. He stated that timing, particularly during the pandemic, played a role in how quickly things moved. That detail reinforces his belief that the system, when functioning properly, can work efficiently.

That approach will draw mixed reactions. Some will agree with his emphasis on legality and structure. Others will focus on the broader implications of the policies he supports.

But his message is clear. From his point of view, the system should reward those who follow the process, while still recognizing that every situation carries its own context.