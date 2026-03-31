Max Kellerman Smokes Isiah Thomas With His Michael Jordan-Kevin Durant 6 Rings Explanation

Max Kellerman thinks Kevin Durant would have won titles with the Bulls in the 1990s, but not six of them like Michael Jordan did.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Max Kellerman Smokes Isiah Thomas With His Michael Jordan-Kevin Durant 6 Rings Explanation
Credit: Fadeaway World

Isiah Thomas doesn’t have a whole lot of love for his great rival, Michael Jordan, and he recently fired off quite the hot take about him. Thomas claimed that the Chicago Bulls would have still won six titles if Jordan had been replaced with Kevin Durant, but not many agreed with him. We can now add NBA analyst Max Kellerman to that list, as he dismissed the Hall of Famer’s claim on his Game Over podcast.

“They wouldn’t have six, but they would have a handful,” Kellerman said. “I don’t think they have as many… To Michael Jordan’s point, Kevin Durant would not exist as the kind of player that he is now had he played then. First of all, if you’re seven feet tall, they’re going to ask you to do different things then than they let you do now.

“Secondly, no one’s going to let you shoot from three as much as they did post-Steph Curry,” Kellerman continued. “As a result, his three is not going to be as sweet. Now, he’d be better at certain other things…. Of course, if you put someone with Scottie Pippen, and Horace Grant, and Phil Jackson, and later Dennis Rodman, and he’s a super great player, they will win some championships.

“I don’t think they go six for six, but I think they win some,” Kellerman added.

The Jordan point Kellerman referred to was that there is no GOAT in basketball.

“There’s no such thing as a GOAT, not to me,” Jordan said. “We’re all built from the ones before us. Every generation learns from the last and pushes the game forward. So to say one is better than the other, that’s not really right.”

The point is that Durant, who has averaged 27.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game for his career, would be a different player if he were entering the NBA in the 1980s. The Houston Rockets superstar wouldn’t be playing the way we see him play today.

Durant would still be a great player, no doubt, but it’s hard to see him come away with six championships like Jordan did. The 16-time All-Star has had talented supporting casts for much of his career, but has only won two titles. Those also came during his stint with the Golden State Warriors, when the odds were heavily stacked in their favor.

Durant would have been able to win titles with those great Bulls teams, but six seems a bit much. Even he himself might agree. Durant has called Jordan the perfect basketball player. He also believes the Bulls icon is bigger than the game.

Jordan hit incredible heights during his stint with the Bulls. He led the team to three-peats from 1991 to 1993 and then from 1996 to 1998. To go with the six titles, Jordan won six Finals MVPs, five MVPs, one DPOY, and 10 scoring titles. That’s an incredible resume, and it explains why Durant holds him in such high regard.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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