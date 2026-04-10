“Twinbanyama” – The Ratliff Twins Get Attention After Dominating NY High School And Signing With USC

Adonis and Darius Ratliff, aka “Twinbanyama,” have taken the basketball world by storm. The sons of former NBA player Theo Ratliff have been nothing short of dominant at the high school level, and with each standing at 7’0″ and boasting elite athleticism and skill, being compared to San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama seems fitting.

Representing Archbishop Stepinac High School in New York, the Ratliff twins gained a considerable amount of attention after committing to USC. Widely regarded as two of the most promising high school prospects and having played in the McDonald’s All-American Games, it is safe to say that the twins live up to the hype.

In their senior year, both Adonis and Darius were terrific. Adonis posted 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48% from the field and 41% from three-point range in 23 appearances. He also recorded a season-high 24 points in an 83-74 win against Cardinal Hayes High School in December.

Meanwhile, Darius averaged 13.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 0.7 steals, and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50% from the field and 35% from three-point range in 29 appearances. His best game was arguably a 24-point performance that led Stepinac to an 85-58 blowout win over Monsignor Scanlan High School in late January.

What makes “Twinbanyama” so interesting is their versatility. While they are already physically imposing specimens, the Ratliff twins have benefited from working on their craft alongside former NBA Rookie of the Year Chuck Person as their shooting coach.

With Person’s influence, the two expanded their offensive horizons, but remained unique in their own ways.

According to ESPN’s report about the class of 2026, Adonis, ranked 15th, displayed more upside as a perimeter threat and slasher, using his reach and athleticism to carve up defenders on the wings.

🔥 FIVE STRAIGHT SPLASHES 🔥 Adonis Ratliff has officially entered heat check territory in Border League play 🤷‍♂️ Watch the action LIVE on the NBA App!

📲 https://t.co/gnp7ktTfKC pic.twitter.com/pmF6KIzuHK — NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) October 4, 2025

Meanwhile, Darius, ranked 29th, was described as a more traditional big man with superior rim-protection skills. However, he still possesses noteworthy perimeter shooting skills, making him a relevant floor-spacing threat.

USC commit Darius Ratliff leads Stepinac to a win over IMG Academy with 19 points, 9 boards and 6 blocked shots ✌️ pic.twitter.com/GNpap5WKOx — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) January 18, 2026

USC coach Eric Musselman shared a glowing review of both players after they committed to join the program. Musselman noted that Adonis’ ability to be “positionless” and Darius’ elite basketball IQ and two-way skills as a point forward would make them high-impact players at the next level.

Needless to say, their styles complement each other. However, during an interview with SLAM magazine, Darius revealed that the two only began understanding each other better in their senior year of high school.

“I think our games started to come together this year,” Darius claimed. “In the summertime, we were both hurt, so all the time we spent together playing one-on-one and doing drills, we just learned each other’s games. And then when we went to Vegas, we showed the world that we could play together and we’re two of the best in the country.”

The result of committing to improving and working together over the summer was all too evident, as the two helped Stepinac beat Cardinal Hayes (72-59) and win its fourth consecutive CHSAA City Championship, the first team to do so since 1928. For this feat, the two were also named to the Class Crown All-City team.

Following the win against Cardinal Hayes, they also went on to beat Eagle Bronx (76-68) for the CHSAA-PSAL “Undisputed” Championship. Still, this isn’t enough for the Ratliff twins. With their eyes set on winning the Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals, it is apparent that the two are destined for greater things.