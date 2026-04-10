Hawks vs. Cavaliers Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Atlanta Hawks host the Cleveland Cavaliers at State Farm Arena on Friday, April 10, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Hawks are 45-35 and sixth in the East with a 23-17 home record, while the Cavaliers are 51-29 and fourth in the East with a 25-15 road record.

The Hawks and Cavaliers faced each other in their last game, which ended in a 122-116 win for the Cavaliers. This was Cleveland’s fourth win in a row and Atlanta’s second consecutive loss. Friday’s game is the fourth and final encounter between these teams this season, with the Cavaliers currently holding a 2-1 season series advantage.

The Hawks are led by forward Jalen Johnson this season, who’s averaging 22.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 7.9 assists and making a push for a potential All-NBA selection. His co-star this season has been Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who is averaging 20.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

The Cavaliers are led by Donovan Mitchell, who’s expected to miss this game. Evan Mobley is holding his own as Mitchell’s co-star, as the former Defensive Player of the Year is averaging 18.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game this season. James Harden will have to fill the Mitchell-sized hole on offense, averaging 20.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 7.8 assists this season.

Both teams need a win in this game. The Cavaliers are still pushing to steal the No. 3 seed from the New York Knicks, while the Hawks are hoping to win and secure their hold on the No. 6 seed.

Injury Report

Hawks

RayJ Dennis: Doubtful (G League)

Keshon Gilbert: Doubtful (G League)

Jock Landale: Out (ankle)

Cavaliers

Jaylon Tyson: Questionable (toe)

Jarrett Allen: Out (knee)

Donovan Mitchell: Out (ankle)

Thomas Bryant: Out (calf)

Sam Merrill: Out (hamstring)

Why The Hawks Have The Advantage

The Hawks couldn’t use their strengths to edge out the Cavaliers two days ago, but they will hope that they can avoid the same fate on Friday, especially because a loss allows the Orlando Magic to jump over them in the standings if they win their remaining games this season.

The Hawks have to ensure their strength as the best passing unit in the NBA comes through, as the franchise makes 30.3 assists per game on a conservative 195.1 passes per game. This highlights how efficient their movement with the ball is, as the team scores over 75% of all their points on assists from teammates. Given how strong the Cavaliers have shown they can be as a half-court defensive unit, Atlanta needs to rely on their on-ball creativity to break through.

The Hawks fell short offensively to the Cavaliers and will hope that doesn’t happen in their Friday night clash. The Hawks shot 47-98 (48.0 FG%) and 12-34 (35.3 3P%) from three, which would be decent if it wasn’t less efficient than Cleveland. Hopefully, they can rely on their season’s three-point shooting (37.1 3P%) to come through in a winning performance.

A loss is far costlier for the Hawks than the Cavaliers, as it could drop them out of the top-six in the East. The Magic are in good form and have favorable fixtures, so the Hawks’ winning incentive is unquestionably higher than Cleveland’s in this game. A win secures the No. 6 seed for the Hawks, so they’ll be playing with that motivating them.

Why The Cavaliers Have The Advantage

The Cavaliers created most of the separation they could against the Hawks on Wednesday night by getting to the line. They went 28-35 (80.0 FT%) from the free throw line compared to Atlanta’s 10-15 effort from the line. James Harden’s addition has led to a noticeable boost in Cleveland’s free-throw numbers, but they won’t be complaining.

Free throws are essentially where they won the game, given how their field goal shooting was comparable to Atlanta’s (41-88 FG, 12-33 3P). The Cavaliers are averaging 24.0 free throw attempts per game this season, so the increase in this number bodes well for potential easy offensive opportunities in the future.

The Cavaliers ended the last game with a +5 advantage in rebounding, which matches the slight superiority they have had over the Hawks all season. Cleveland averages 44.4 rebounds per game, and their minor advantage on the boards allowed them to win the last game as well.

The outside shooting was a letdown on Wednesday, as the Cavaliers shoot 39.6 threes per game and convert them at a 36.0 3P% on the season. They’ll hope they can find this shooting form, although their leading scorer, Mitchell, will not be on the court for this game.

X-Factors

Dennis Schroder has been a useful midseason addition to the Cavaliers, averaging 8.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists since joining the team. With Mitchell being absent, Schroder will have a decent on-ball load where he’ll be tasked as a scorer and creator. He’s an active on-court defender, so at least the Cavaliers will be covered on that front.

Keon Ellis is one of the best defensive guard options in the NBA, with the Cavaliers going out of their way to acquire him midseason. Ellis is averaging 8.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals on limited minutes, but gives max effort on defense whenever he is on the court. His skill set will be valuable in this game as the Hawks have plenty of guard scoring options that need to be restricted.

Onyeka Okongwu is a fantastic option to have as a starting center, with Okongwu averaging 15.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists this season. One of the best things about Okongwu’s presence at center is the jump he’s taken as a three-point shooter this season, taking 5.2 threes per game and making them on 37.8 3P%.

CJ McCollum has been a dynamic scoring presence on the Hawks since joining the franchise in December 2025. McCollum is averaging 18.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, playing a key role in keeping the team’s guard offense productive in the wake of losing Trae Young. He’s done an admirable job and will be crucial in ensuring they can pull this win out.

Prediction

The Cavaliers might be the better team on the season and would win this matchup if all things were equal. Unfortunately, they aren’t. The absence of both Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen might be too much to overcome against a Hawks squad that needs this win to ensure they secure a guaranteed Playoff spot as a top-six seed.

Prediction: Hawks 119, Cavaliers 111