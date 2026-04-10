Hawks vs. Cavaliers Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Atlanta Hawks host Cleveland Cavaliers in a revenge game on Friday after losing 122-116 on Wednesday night.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
8 Min Read
DENVER, COLORADO - FEBRUARY 9: James Harden #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots a free throw during the third quarter of the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on February 9, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Chris Swann/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)
DENVER, COLORADO - FEBRUARY 9: James Harden #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots a free throw during the third quarter of the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on February 9, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Chris Swann/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Hawks host the Cleveland Cavaliers at State Farm Arena on Friday, April 10, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Hawks are 45-35 and sixth in the East with a 23-17 home record, while the Cavaliers are 51-29 and fourth in the East with a 25-15 road record.

The Hawks and Cavaliers faced each other in their last game, which ended in a 122-116 win for the Cavaliers. This was Cleveland’s fourth win in a row and Atlanta’s second consecutive loss. Friday’s game is the fourth and final encounter between these teams this season, with the Cavaliers currently holding a 2-1 season series advantage.

The Hawks are led by forward Jalen Johnson this season, who’s averaging 22.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 7.9 assists and making a push for a potential All-NBA selection. His co-star this season has been Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who is averaging 20.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

The Cavaliers are led by Donovan Mitchell, who’s expected to miss this game. Evan Mobley is holding his own as Mitchell’s co-star, as the former Defensive Player of the Year is averaging 18.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game this season. James Harden will have to fill the Mitchell-sized hole on offense, averaging 20.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 7.8 assists this season.

Both teams need a win in this game. The Cavaliers are still pushing to steal the No. 3 seed from the New York Knicks, while the Hawks are hoping to win and secure their hold on the No. 6 seed.

 

Injury Report

 

Hawks

RayJ Dennis: Doubtful (G League)

Keshon Gilbert: Doubtful (G League)

Jock Landale: Out (ankle)

 

Cavaliers

Jaylon Tyson: Questionable (toe)

Jarrett Allen: Out (knee)

Donovan Mitchell: Out (ankle)

Thomas Bryant: Out (calf)

Sam Merrill: Out (hamstring)

 

Why The Hawks Have The Advantage

The Hawks couldn’t use their strengths to edge out the Cavaliers two days ago, but they will hope that they can avoid the same fate on Friday, especially because a loss allows the Orlando Magic to jump over them in the standings if they win their remaining games this season.

The Hawks have to ensure their strength as the best passing unit in the NBA comes through, as the franchise makes 30.3 assists per game on a conservative 195.1 passes per game. This highlights how efficient their movement with the ball is, as the team scores over 75% of all their points on assists from teammates. Given how strong the Cavaliers have shown they can be as a half-court defensive unit, Atlanta needs to rely on their on-ball creativity to break through.

The Hawks fell short offensively to the Cavaliers and will hope that doesn’t happen in their Friday night clash. The Hawks shot 47-98 (48.0 FG%) and 12-34 (35.3 3P%) from three, which would be decent if it wasn’t less efficient than Cleveland. Hopefully, they can rely on their season’s three-point shooting (37.1 3P%) to come through in a winning performance.

A loss is far costlier for the Hawks than the Cavaliers, as it could drop them out of the top-six in the East. The Magic are in good form and have favorable fixtures, so the Hawks’ winning incentive is unquestionably higher than Cleveland’s in this game. A win secures the No. 6 seed for the Hawks, so they’ll be playing with that motivating them.

 

Why The Cavaliers Have The Advantage

The Cavaliers created most of the separation they could against the Hawks on Wednesday night by getting to the line. They went 28-35 (80.0 FT%) from the free throw line compared to Atlanta’s 10-15 effort from the line. James Harden’s addition has led to a noticeable boost in Cleveland’s free-throw numbers, but they won’t be complaining.

Free throws are essentially where they won the game, given how their field goal shooting was comparable to Atlanta’s (41-88 FG, 12-33 3P). The Cavaliers are averaging 24.0 free throw attempts per game this season, so the increase in this number bodes well for potential easy offensive opportunities in the future.

The Cavaliers ended the last game with a +5 advantage in rebounding, which matches the slight superiority they have had over the Hawks all season. Cleveland averages 44.4 rebounds per game, and their minor advantage on the boards allowed them to win the last game as well.

The outside shooting was a letdown on Wednesday, as the Cavaliers shoot 39.6 threes per game and convert them at a 36.0 3P% on the season. They’ll hope they can find this shooting form, although their leading scorer, Mitchell, will not be on the court for this game.

 

X-Factors

Dennis Schroder has been a useful midseason addition to the Cavaliers, averaging 8.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists since joining the team. With Mitchell being absent, Schroder will have a decent on-ball load where he’ll be tasked as a scorer and creator. He’s an active on-court defender, so at least the Cavaliers will be covered on that front.

Keon Ellis is one of the best defensive guard options in the NBA, with the Cavaliers going out of their way to acquire him midseason. Ellis is averaging 8.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals on limited minutes, but gives max effort on defense whenever he is on the court. His skill set will be valuable in this game as the Hawks have plenty of guard scoring options that need to be restricted.

Onyeka Okongwu is a fantastic option to have as a starting center, with Okongwu averaging 15.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists this season. One of the best things about Okongwu’s presence at center is the jump he’s taken as a three-point shooter this season, taking 5.2 threes per game and making them on 37.8 3P%.

CJ McCollum has been a dynamic scoring presence on the Hawks since joining the franchise in December 2025. McCollum is averaging 18.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, playing a key role in keeping the team’s guard offense productive in the wake of losing Trae Young. He’s done an admirable job and will be crucial in ensuring they can pull this win out.

 

Prediction

The Cavaliers might be the better team on the season and would win this matchup if all things were equal. Unfortunately, they aren’t. The absence of both Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen might be too much to overcome against a Hawks squad that needs this win to ensure they secure a guaranteed Playoff spot as a top-six seed.

Prediction: Hawks 119, Cavaliers 111

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByIshaan Bhattacharya
Follow:
Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
Previous Article DeMar DeRozan Claps Back At Fan Disrespecting Him About Passing Shaquille O’Neal In Career Points
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like