DeMar DeRozan Claps Back At Fan Disrespecting Him About Passing Shaquille O’Neal In Career Points

DeMar DeRozan got into a back-and-forth with a podcaster.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read

Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan went past Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson on the all-time scoring list during Sunday’s 138-109 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at the Golden 1 Center. DeRozan now finds himself at 16th on the list with 26,711 points, and there is a very real chance he’ll pass Shaquille O’Neal’s tally of 28,596 in 2027 and crack the top 10.

While that would be quite an achievement on DeRozan’s part, not everyone would be impressed by it. Podcaster Carson Breber stated on X that he finds it deeply disturbing that the six-time All-Star could pass O’Neal and get in the top 10. The post went viral and eventually came to DeRozan’s attention. To say he wasn’t happy when he saw it would be an understatement.

“Disturbing!? F*** that mean? Who the hell is you to have an opinion on somebody career. Clown!”

Some might have backed down after getting called out in that manner by an NBA player, but not Breber. He instead fired a shot at DeRozan. Breber thinks it’s weird that a player whose teams have done better when he’s off the court will likely end up with more points than O’Neal. As one would imagine, DeRozan didn’t take kindly to the remark.

“And it’s weird you live behind a computer, dweeb!”

Breber later claimed the “disturbing” part was just a joke. He wasn’t taking back his comment about DeRozan’s teams being better when he’s not playing, though.

At the end of the day, no one is going to consider DeRozan to be half the player O’Neal was, even if he passes him. The 36-year-old has just managed to be a very good scorer in the NBA for 17 seasons now.

DeRozan deserves praise for his longevity, but it is also true that he would be somewhat of an odd man out in the top 10. Every player in there right now has won a title, or an MVP, or both.

O’Neal, for example, has won four titles, three Finals MVPs, one MVP, and two scoring titles. He is one of the greatest players we have ever seen.

As for DeRozan, he has never even won a major award or led the league in a major category. He has gotten MVP votes in three seasons, with his best finish being eighth in 2018.

DeRozan has never played in the NBA Finals either. The Toronto Raptors famously traded him to the San Antonio Spurs in 2018 for Kawhi Leonard and then won the championship in 2019.

DeRozan believes the Raptors would have won in 2019 with him as well, but it’s unlikely they would have. He was never good enough to be the best player on a title-winning team.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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