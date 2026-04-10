DeMar DeRozan Claps Back At Fan Disrespecting Him About Passing Shaquille O’Neal In Career Points

Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan went past Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson on the all-time scoring list during Sunday’s 138-109 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at the Golden 1 Center. DeRozan now finds himself at 16th on the list with 26,711 points, and there is a very real chance he’ll pass Shaquille O’Neal’s tally of 28,596 in 2027 and crack the top 10.

While that would be quite an achievement on DeRozan’s part, not everyone would be impressed by it. Podcaster Carson Breber stated on X that he finds it deeply disturbing that the six-time All-Star could pass O’Neal and get in the top 10. The post went viral and eventually came to DeRozan’s attention. To say he wasn’t happy when he saw it would be an understatement.

“Disturbing!? F*** that mean? Who the hell is you to have an opinion on somebody career. Clown!”

Disturbing!? Fuck that mean? Who the hell is you to have an opinion on somebody career. Clown! — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) April 9, 2026

Some might have backed down after getting called out in that manner by an NBA player, but not Breber. He instead fired a shot at DeRozan. Breber thinks it’s weird that a player whose teams have done better when he’s off the court will likely end up with more points than O’Neal. As one would imagine, DeRozan didn’t take kindly to the remark.

“And it’s weird you live behind a computer, dweeb!”

And it’s weird you live behind a computer, dweeb! — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) April 9, 2026

Breber later claimed the “disturbing” part was just a joke. He wasn’t taking back his comment about DeRozan’s teams being better when he’s not playing, though.

I wasn’t even trying to hate but come on man pic.twitter.com/91DNEyE6pI — Carson Breber (@Carsobi) April 9, 2026

At the end of the day, no one is going to consider DeRozan to be half the player O’Neal was, even if he passes him. The 36-year-old has just managed to be a very good scorer in the NBA for 17 seasons now.

DeRozan deserves praise for his longevity, but it is also true that he would be somewhat of an odd man out in the top 10. Every player in there right now has won a title, or an MVP, or both.

O’Neal, for example, has won four titles, three Finals MVPs, one MVP, and two scoring titles. He is one of the greatest players we have ever seen.

As for DeRozan, he has never even won a major award or led the league in a major category. He has gotten MVP votes in three seasons, with his best finish being eighth in 2018.

DeRozan has never played in the NBA Finals either. The Toronto Raptors famously traded him to the San Antonio Spurs in 2018 for Kawhi Leonard and then won the championship in 2019.

DeRozan believes the Raptors would have won in 2019 with him as well, but it’s unlikely they would have. He was never good enough to be the best player on a title-winning team.