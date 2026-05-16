Russell Westbrook Could Be On Miami Heat’s Radar This Offseason

Russell Westbrook could reportedly emerge as a surprising offseason target for the Miami Heat as the franchise searches for answers after another disappointing finish.

According to Evan Massey, Miami is viewed as a possible destination for Westbrook this summer following his solid season with the Sacramento Kings. The report also suggested that playing under Erik Spoelstra could be an ideal fit for the veteran guard.

The fit actually makes sense on paper. Miami finished with the fastest pace in the NBA this season at 103.42 possessions per game, which directly aligns with Westbrook’s transition-heavy style. Few players in league history thrive more in chaos, open-floor attacks, and downhill pressure than Westbrook.

Even at 37 years old, he still showed flashes of that explosiveness last season.

Before a toe injury ended his year in March, Westbrook averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists while shooting 43.7% from the field and 33.8% from three-point range across 64 games with Sacramento.

The shooting remains inconsistent, especially from deep, but Miami has long valued pressure, pace, toughness, and playmaking over perfect spacing.

Westbrook still provides all of that. He is also one of the most accomplished guards in NBA history.

The former league MVP has nine All-Star appearances, nine All-NBA selections, and holds the NBA record for most career triple-doubles. Since entering the league as the fourth overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Westbrook has played for the Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, and the Kings.

Now, Miami could become the next stop. The Heat desperately needs offensive help.

They finished 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 43-39 record before getting eliminated in the Play-In Tournament. Outside of Bam Adebayo, the roster remains filled with uncertainty heading into the offseason.

There are growing rumors surrounding Tyler Herro as well. Reports suggest Herro believes his time in Miami could be nearing an end, especially with the franchise exploring major superstar pursuits again.

The Heat continue getting linked to players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donovan Mitchell, and Kawhi Leonard. Yet if Miami fails to land a superstar, Westbrook could become an affordable veteran option capable of stabilizing the backcourt and injecting energy into the offense.

The Spoelstra factor matters too. Many around the league believe Spoelstra could maximize Westbrook better than most coaches because of his ability to structure roles clearly while demanding defensive accountability. Miami also has a strong culture built around conditioning and intensity, traits that match Westbrook’s mentality perfectly.

The biggest concern remains spacing.

Westbrook’s three-point shooting still allows defenses to sag off him, especially in playoff settings. Miami already struggled offensively at times last season, and adding another inconsistent shooter could create problems unless surrounded by elite spacing. Still, Westbrook’s value goes beyond raw numbers now.

Leadership, pace, rebounding from the guard position, and relentless energy still make him useful, especially for a team trying to re-establish its identity after a disappointing year.

At this stage of his career, Westbrook is no longer expected to carry a franchise. But in the right role, on the right team, under the right coach, he could still help a playoff team win meaningful games. Miami might believe they are exactly that situation.