Video: Kevin Durant Hilariously Trash-Talks Young Knicks Fans

The Brooklyn Nets were ready to take on the challenge of city rivals, the New York Knicks tonight. While the Knicks have had a better start to their season than the Nets, the Nets managed to emphasize their superiority over New York with a convincing 85--112 win.  

Kevin Durant had a sensational performance, leading the Nets in scoring while also notching a triple-double. Prior to the game, KD spotted a few young Knicks fans during shootaround. The 2-time Finals MVP proceeded to boo the kids for wearing Knicks gear, making a memory for the kids that they probably will never forget. His 29 points, 12 assists, and 12 rebounds might also be something they don't forget. 

KD has been starring for the Nets, leading the team to their 3rd win in their last 4 games. The Nets could have been on a 4-game winning streak if Durant didn't miss late-game free throws against the Dallas Mavericks, but he was ready to prove he's still one of the best in the game when the Knicks came into the city.

Can Kevin Durant Shoulder Such A Heavy Load? 

With no sign or indication of when Kyrie Irving will be back with the Brooklyn Nets after his suspension, Durant will have to lead this team solo once again. They are 4-1 since Kyrie went out and have found fantastic chemistry with each other on the court. But are they good enough without Kyrie to make any real noise in the East?

Kevin Durant might not be able to sustain his current 30.8 points per game but he doesn't need to do that with the roster around him. There are other scorers to supplement him and players like Ben Simmons should be bigger contributors on the court. 

Ideally, new head coach Jacque Vaughn can galvanize the troops enough to be a legit supporting cast for KD and help him take them deep into the playoffs.

