Video: Mikal Bridges And Deandre Ayton Dance With Young Suns Fan Ahead Of Pistons Clash

A young Phoenix Suns fan had his dream moment dancing with his Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton on the sidelines ahead of their game against the Detroit Pistons.

The good news for the fan was that his stars also made sure they ended with a 108-102 win, but it was the heartwarming video of the dance that went viral.

Suns players who were warming up before the game saw the young kid grooving to some pre-game music and much to his delight, the likes of Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton joined him in a dance-off for a good few minutes.

It was a good way to perhaps start the game for the Suns' players and loosen up before taking care of business against the Pistons. Maybe this reduces the 'corniest team' tag that was given to them earlier.

NBA Fans Loved The Heartwarming Video Of The Fan Having Fun With The Players

With the clip going viral, fans on social media were all in praise of the players for taking time off to interact with the kid.

Some relived the memories of their interactions with the stars while watching games from the arena, while most of them were just happy for the fan.

Good to see Chris Paul back with the squad with happy feet

Gotta love this! Some players hardly acknowledge the fans & they made this kid's day, he'll never forget that!!

I did this with Dwade in 2011

Is good to see love for fans don’t matter what color we are humans enjoying life and experience joy with the players

That little kids going to remember that his whole life

Sooooo lovely!!!! I like them all!!!!

Bring up that good energy!!

This makes me so happy

Since when did Steph curry switch to the suns?

This is the greatest

The Suns are yet to win their maiden championship, but their impressive run to the first position in the West makes them prime title contenders. And while the basketball audience may have their digs against the team, this video might change that notion.

