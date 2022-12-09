Warriors Guard Jordan Poole Savagely Roasts Fan Who DM'd Him After Losing His Bet On Final Play

Skip to main content

Aside from a few flashes here and there, it has been a rough season for the defending champs. Somehow, even with Steph Curry playing some of the best basketball of his career, the Warriors have struggled to win games on the road and stand at just 13-13 on the season.

In the middle of it all has been backup guard Jordan Poole, who is playing through his first season after signing a huge contract extension over the summer.

This season, Poole has been very streaky with averages of 17.7 points and 4.6 assists per game on 43% shooting. While he hasn't been the only one struggling, Warriors fans have been feeling a lot of frustration with his state of play and it's starting to bubble over.

On Twitter Thursday night, NBA fans lost it after catching the Warriors star talking smack to a salty Dubs fan who rolled into his DMs.

The final play in question happened during Wednesday's loss against the Utah Jazz. With the Warriors up by one and just seconds left on the clock, Jordan Poole was stripped after getting the ball which led to a game-winning layup on the other end.

It was just one play and one game, but it has been the story of the season for the Warriors so far.

Warriors Players Are Reportedly Upset With Front Office Over Recent Roster Decisions

While the Warriors still have their championship core intact, many of their most important role-players were inexplicably let go over the summer. Otto Porter, Gary Payton II, Damion Lee, Nemanja Bjelica, and Juan Toscano-Anderson are on different teams now, and it's not to the liking of some of the players who are left.

“If there is anything that the guys on that team, around that team, are upset with, it is letting Payton go, letting him get paid somewhere else like he did,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “Everyone understands that with the [luxury] tax, it was really tough to bring him back, but they could have kept him and let [Kevon] Looney walk because, in theory, it would be easier to replace a big guy.”

Only time will tell if this Warriors team can turn things around, but it's never wise to bet against them. With Steph, Klay, and Draymond feeling right, they can beat any team in the league.

Regarding Jordan Poole, he can trash-talk the fans all he wants but the only way to silence the haters is to go out there and perform. Unless he starts playing more efficiently (and brings more wins to the Warriors), he's going to keep hearing the noise from his critics.

