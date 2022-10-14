Warriors Teammates Describe Klay Thompson In One Word: "Captain Of The Ocean... Holy Cannoli."

The Golden State Warriors were not the biggest favorites to win the 2022 NBA title. With the team struggling to make its mark in the 2020-21 season, the Dubs were at most considered as a playoff team. One of the biggest reasons for the team to be underestimated, though, was the absence of Klay Thompson.

Suffering through multiple injuries, the shooting guard hadn't played a game for two years and was due to make his return in the season. Although his return to the league was shaky, Thompson quickly showed his class with some vintage shooting nights. His performance, alongside others stepping up, made the Warriors a problem in the playoffs. Dominating teams in the Conference, the Dubs eventually beat the championship favorites Boston Celtics to clinch the title.

Teammates Describe Warriors' Klay Thompson In A Single Word

Klay is easily one of the funniest NBA players out there. From his nonchalant responses to his carefree attitude, fans love Thompson not only for his on-the-court exploits rather adore his personality.

Recently, the Warriors posed up for their preseason photo op. There, the team was asked to describe Klay in a single word.

From 'Captain of the Ocean', to 'Funny', to the iconic 'Holy Cannoli', the Dubs team had some incredible ways to describe the guard.

The 32-year-old is a key piece in the Warriors' championship roster. Although he was not at his best last season, the team performed very well in his presence. Expect a much better campaign from the veteran guard.

As far as the Dubs are concerned, they will look to players like Klay and Curry to lead the team in the next season. Following their recent controversies surrounding Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, veterans like Curry and Thompson will be key in maintaining the camaraderie of the side. Can Klay and Co. repeat in the 2022-23 season?