Zion Williamson Reveals Why He Doesn't Attempt Jump Shots In Games

Zion Williamson is one of the most unique prospects in recent NBA history. He came into the league with unbelievable hype, making guys like LeBron James and Barack Obama attend his college games because of the show he used to put on. Zion is an unstoppable force inside the paint and has been bullying NBA-level defenders when healthy and on the court.

Zion revealed that he has the ability to shoot from any spot on the court, but revealed to The Ringer that his brain is wired in a way to hunt for the best shot every play, which is him finishing the ball at the basket.

“It’s a mental thing for me,” Williamson says. “I can shoot the faders, I can shoot the middies, I can shoot the 3s. But in the game, I’m such a perfectionist. I’m so locked in that mindset that the best shot is the closest shot to the basket. I feel like when I get to the basket at will, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” (h/t The Ringer)

Williamson definitely doesn't need to do too much from a shooting perspective given the players around him. CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, Jonas Valuncuinas, Devonte Graham, and others can fill that hole easily.  

How Far Can Zion Williamson Take The Pelicans?

Williamson is a former All-Star by virtue of having good health until the break in his sophomore season. Despite being in his 3rd season, Zion hasn't even played 100 total games in the NBA and is one of the biggest stars in the league already. He's a paint beast but not a good shooter, even though he debuted in the NBA with 4 threes in his first game. His injury proneness has been attributed to his weight struggles, something he seems to have put behind him.

He missed the entirety of last season with an injury but has started this season off strong with averages of 22.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. While it is a step below what he averaged in 2020-21, the Pelicans have a better roster around Zion with the likes of CJ McCollum being added.

The Pelicans have expectations for a deep playoff run and Zion's health and ability will be crucial in leading them there. They went to the playoffs without Zion last season and will hope to make the Pelicans championship contenders.

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
