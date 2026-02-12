3 Buyout Targets The Boston Celtics Should Consider To Boost Title Hopes

The Boston Celtics have stunned the NBA with how competitive they have been this season. Despite dealing with major injuries on their roster and undergoing a significant roster overhaul in the offseason, the Celtics have asserted themselves as one of the top teams in the East.

In addition to boasting a 35-19 record for the season (2nd in the East), the Celtics became an even more formidable unit with the acquisition of Nikola Vucevic ahead of the trade deadline.

Currently, the Celtics boast an elite backcourt duo, featuring Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, and a frontcourt led by Vucevic at center. However, considering the team’s title aspirations, Boston may need some more depth to bolster their chances of making it out of the East.

The Celtics may benefit from shoring up their rotation by adding some reliable veterans. With several players emerging on the buyout market each day, here are three candidates who could be ideal targets for the Boston Celtics.

Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball may be one of the top targets for the Boston Celtics on the buyout market. Although there is an expectation that the former Cavaliers‘ guard could generate considerable interest from teams around the league, his skill set may be best suited for Boston.

This season has been particularly promising for Ball. After dealing with recurring injuries over the past few years, the guard appeared in 35 games this season, averaging 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game with the Cavs.

Early in the season, Ball showcased his ability as a floor general, filling in for Darius Garland in the starting lineup. While his ability to score wasn’t particularly noteworthy, Ball demonstrated his ability to run the offense and even did an impressive job on the defensive end.

Ball’s style of play aligns with Boston’s offense. As an unselfish playmaker with defensive upside, the 28-year-old could act as Anfernee Simons‘ replacement in the rotation, but the team may have to depend on other players to compensate on offense.

Jeremy Sochan

Former San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan is a new addition to the list of existing players on the buyout market. After being waived by the Spurs, Sochan is expected to garner considerable interest, with sources suggesting that the New York Knicks and the Phoenix Suns could be potential suitors.

However, the Boston Celtics may also see some merit in attempting to sign Jeremy Sochan this season. The young forward has demonstrated potential as a versatile defensive player and a solid rebounder. When additionally factoring in his development as a perimeter threat, he may fit quite well in the Celtics’ rotation.

The 2025-26 season hasn’t been great for Sochan, as he gradually fell out of the Spurs’ rotation. The reduction in playing time resulted in decreased averages of 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 47.5% from the field and 25.7% from three-point range.

Although his performance in the statistical department this season doesn’t stand out, his career averages of 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game are a testament to what he can bring to the table when given the opportunity.

Boston may see merit in investing in his potential. Still, when considering that Boston already features a similar type of player in Jordan Walsh, the Celtics may be less inclined to pursue him.

Eric Gordon

While Ball and Sochan are positioned as talented young players in the buyout market, former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Eric Gordon emerges as a reliable veteran.

Gordon has earned a reputation as a journeyman, having played for five teams over his 18-year-long NBA career. While he may not be the scoring force he was in his heyday, there is reason to believe he remains a solid contributor off the bench.

In his six appearances for the 76ers this season, Gordon averaged 5.5 points while shooting 57.% from three-point range. While the sample size isn’t very reliable, the guard’s career shooting splits of 43.0% from the field, 37.3% from three-point range, and 80.9% from the free-throw line could be worth taking a flyer on.

For the Celtics, signing a player like Eric Gordon would only add to their overall arsenal of sharpshooters. Given that the team already features the likes of Sam Hauser and Baylor Scheiermann, Gordon’s arrival would serve as insurance for any potential injuries.

The Celtics Can Be Optimistic About Their Chances

The Boston Celtics may certainly stand to benefit from pursuing players in the buyout market. However, even if they choose not to, Boston has more than enough reason to be optimistic about its chances.

The latest updates indicate that Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum has progressed to controlled 5-on-5 scrimmages, even training with the team’s G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics.

This is incredibly promising news for the franchise and the fan base. Since Tatum’s injury in last year’s playoffs, his return timeline has been one of the key talking points this season. Now, with the forward closer to making his return, Boston could be on the verge of returning to full strength.

Although there is no pressure on Tatum to make a comeback, according to GM Brad Stevens, it goes without saying that the team will hope to have him back in the rotation. With the unlikely opportunity to contend for the title this season, the Celtics are bound to make the most of this window.