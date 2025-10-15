Exploring The Best LaMelo Ball Destinations Amid Latest Report

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball is one of the most exciting young players in the NBA when healthy. Having faced several setbacks over the course of his young career, Ball has struggled to develop as a consistent presence on the Hornets roster.

Ball is undoubtedly the best player on the team when healthy. However, recent comments made by ESPN’s Tim MacMahon on “The Hoop Collective” podcast echo some doubts regarding his ability to lead such a franchise.

“LaMelo Ball’s a mega-talent, who I just don’t think can be the face of a winning franchise,” MacMahon said. “And by the way, that’s not considered a controversial opinion when you talk to people within the league.”

As the panel voiced their collective disappointment with Ball’s availability, MacMahon continued, “It’s just so frustrating. I mean, he’s incredibly talented. But the shot selection is like …”

The sighs spoke volumes. LaMelo Ball, as brilliant as he is on offense, remains an enigma for his choice of shots. Although he averaged 25.2 points and 7.4 assists per game last season, he only shot 40.5% from the field. To make matters worse, he shot 33.9% from three-point range while averaging 11.2 three-pointer attempts per game, tied for the highest in the NBA.

When factoring this in with his recurring absences and his defensive lapses, the panel made a solid case for the 24-year-old to be considered an unreliable franchise player, which stands against the team’s expectations of him.

Considering that there have already been rumblings regarding trades involving the star, we explore three viable trade destinations for LaMelo Ball.

The Kings Take A Chance On LaMelo Ball

Proposed Trade Details

Sacramento Kings Receive: LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets Receive: DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, 2027 first-round pick (SAS)

For the Charlotte Hornets, this deal could be quite beneficial. Ball, who has a cap hit of $37.9 million this season and four years left on his contract, is a difficult asset to build around. By acquiring short-term contracts from the Kings like DeMar DeRozan and Keegan Murray, along with a first-round pick, the Hornets acquire all the necessary pieces to structure a rebuild.

DeRozan remains a solid contributor on offense, with an average of 22.2 points and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 47.7% from the field. Meanwhile, Murray could bolster the team’s wing depth while also acting as a perimeter threat. He averaged 12.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game on 44.4% shooting overall and 34.3% from beyond the arc last season.

Meanwhile, the Kings also stand to gain a lot from this trade. After failing to acquire a star-caliber player this offseason, making a run at trading for LaMelo Ball could help them reset their approach toward the 2025-26 season.

One of Sacramento’s biggest shortcomings was the lack of a primary playmaker, especially since De’Aaron Fox’s departure. By pairing a reliable floor general with a proven scorer like Zach LaVine, the Kings could instantly boost their offensive production, making them a more competitive unit.

Although this doesn’t address his defensive shortcomings, having Ball embrace a secondary role on offense could be a catalyst in his transformation as a more holistic player.

LaMelo Ball Joins The Raptors

Proposed Trade Details

Toronto Raptors Receive: LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets Receive: Immanuel Quickley, AJ Lawson, 2030 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick.

In this trade scenario, the Hornets may favor this deal purely for the draft capital. Along with two valuable first-round picks, Charlotte would be acquiring two young players in Immanuel Quickley and AJ Lawson.

Quickley has already established himself as a starter-caliber guard, with an average of 17.1 points and 5.8 assists per game on 42.0% shooting overall and 37.8% from three-point range last season. However, with an average of 9.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game last season, Lawson could also be worth developing.

On the Toronto Raptors, Ball would be in a completely new environment. Given that Toronto is viewed as a potential playoff team next season, the 24-year-old would be joining a competitive team for the first time in his career.

Considering the kind of talent surrounding him, with players like Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram, Ball would have the opportunity to flourish as an offensive player. However, remaining healthy would ultimately decide how successful he could be.

The Magic Could Acquire LaMelo Ball

Proposed Trade Details

Orlando Magic Receive: LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets Receive: Jalen Suggs, Tristan da Silva, 2027 first-round pick

The Hornets may not see as much merit in this deal as the others. Although a first-round pick would align with their plans to structure a rebuild, Jalen Suggs and Tristan da Silva may not be exciting additions.

Regardless, Suggs is an extremely dependable point guard. Aside from being a capable playmaker and scorer, he is an impressive defensive presence. Having earned All-Defensive (second team) honors in the 2023-24 season, Suggs would truly set himself apart as a leader on the floor, making him a viable option to build around. Last season, he averaged 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 41.0% shooting overall.

Tristan da Silva could also be a productive piece on the roster in this regard. Last season, the forward averaged 7.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game on 41.2% shooting overall. In a more significant role, he could emerge as a more reliable contributor.

For the Orlando Magic, this trade idea comes with a huge risk. As constructed, the Magic are poised to be among the top teams in the East next season. By opting to alter their core by replacing Suggs with Ball, the Magic are effectively giving up defensive presence in the backcourt to embrace an offensive-minded identity.

Paired with the likes of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner in this scenario, Ball could transform Orlando’s offense, potentially making them one of the most exciting teams in the East. Given that the team’s success wouldn’t solely depend on his output, the 24-year-old may also view this situation favorably.

Will The Hornets Trade Ball?

Recent rumors have indicated that the Charlotte Hornets won’t hesitate to pull the trigger on a trade involving LaMelo Ball if things turn sour. However, the guard himself remains certain of his position on the roster.

As the franchise cornerstone, Ball could take this team to the playoffs, especially if the team can build around the core of Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and potentially Kon Knueppel.

Unfortunately, aside from his shortcomings, the team is not constructed for the long haul. The underwhelming depth and the lack of a clear direction clearly suggest that this franchise is not set to become competitive in the near future.