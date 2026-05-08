Rockets Eye Jaylen Brown Amid Celtics Uncertainty: Exploring A Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown was briefly mentioned in trade rumors last season after the Celtics underwent a major roster overhaul. While the team’s performance in the regular season ascertained his value to the franchise, recent developments have suggested otherwise.

The recent rumors surrounding Jaylen Brown highlight the growing uncertainty regarding his future with the Boston Celtics. While this has already given rise to some trade chatter, a recent report by NBA insider Jake Weinbach suggests the Houston Rockets may also have their sights on the Celtics’ superstar.

“The Rockets are among the teams that should express significant interest in Jaylen Brown if the Celtics star becomes available this offseason. Ime Udoka, who’s reportedly secure as Houston’s head coach, has a strong relationship with Brown from their time together in Boston.”

After crashing out of the playoffs in the first round, the Rockets are expected to undergo some changes of their own. As Weinbach mentioned, if Ime Udoka‘s position is secure, and Brown’s growing frustration with the Celtics eventually leads to a fallout in the summer, Houston has a great opportunity to make a run at acquiring Jaylen Brown.

Thus, with the intention of bringing Brown over to Houston, here is a potential trade package that would allow the Rockets to pry him away from the Celtics.

Proposed Trade Details

Houston Rockets Receive: Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser

Boston Celtics Receive: Kevin Durant, Fred VanVleet, 2028 first-round pick

Going into the 2026-27 season, Jaylen Brown is expected to have a cap hit of $57 million. Given that Kevin Durant‘s salary will drop to $43.9 million, the Rockets would need to package Durant, Fred VanVleet‘s $25 million contract (player option), and a first-round pick to present a viable offer for Brown and Sam Hauser ($10.8 million).

Having addressed the financial intricacies of this trade, we explore how this deal would impact both parties.

How Do The Celtics Benefit From This Trade?

For the Celtics, parting with Jaylen Brown may not seem like an ideal course of action. In light of the season he has had, along with his impact as a leader, Boston may not be willing to lose its superstar. However, as Weinbach reported, if the situation worsens, the Celtics may not have a choice.

To maximize their return on Brown’s contract, this deal may not look ideal at first glance. However, there is dual merit to it.

Firstly, acquiring Kevin Durant, Fred VanVleet, and a first-round pick is quite the haul. While the draft pick certainly looks more valuable, the player assets also have upside.

Despite their ages, both Durant and VanVleet remain reliable players. At 37, Durant showcased his ability as an efficient scoring threat, notching 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game in the regular season while shooting 52.0% from the field and 41.3% from three-point range.

Unlike Durant, VanVleet spent the entire season sidelined with an injury. Still, with averages of 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game during the 2024-25 season, he has proven himself as a solid contributor with valuable veteran experience.

While Boston would be able to compensate for Brown’s scoring by acquiring these two players, their true value lies in their contracts.

Going into the 2026-27 season, both Durant and VanVleet will be on expiring contracts. Although Durant has the freedom to exercise his player option for the 2027-28 season, the cap flexibility gained from VanVleet’s contract could help the Celtics build around Jayson Tatum in the summer of 2027.

Does Jaylen Brown’s Arrival Help The Rockets?

While the Celtics’ benefits largely revolve around future cap flexibility, the Rockets’ benefits are immediate. With the acquisition of Jaylen Brown, who is arguably coming off the best season of his career, the Rockets would undoubtedly be perceived as title contenders.

Brown was the Celtics’ best player during the 2025-26 season. In light of the massive roster changes, the superstar rose to the challenge as a leader and a player.

With averages of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, Jaylen Brown had one of his best individual campaigns this season. Given that he was also viewed as an MVP candidate by some, Brown truly outdid himself.

Apart from his excellence on the offensive end, Brown remained one of the best defensive wings in the league. While posting 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game, he also notched a defensive rating of 113 while often taking on the task of guarding the opposing team’s best player.

For the Rockets, acquiring Jaylen Brown would be significant. Aside from being in his physical prime, Brown boasts the championship experience and the leadership qualities the team requires.

The potential wing partnership of Jaylen Brown and Amen Thompson will be something to take note of. When also factoring in his familiarity with playing under Ime Udoka, the time taken to adapt to the system may not be excessive.

Along with Brown, the Rockets would also be acquiring an elite marksman in Sam Hauser. With averages of 9.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game on 41.9% shooting from the field and 39.3% from three-point range, he would fit right into Houston’s offensive style.

Final Thoughts

The manner in which Jaylen Brown’s dynamic with the Boston Celtics has seemingly changed over the last few days, especially in light of the season he’s had, is quite disheartening. While further developments on this front could eventually lead to his departure from the storied franchise, it currently does not seem like he intends to leave.

While the rumors surrounding Brown have grown, the Celtics’ superstar has been very explicit in stating his desire to stay in Boston. Given that Celtics president Brad Stevens also stepped in to address reports about Brown’s frustration with the team, the forward’s place on the roster seems quite secure.

As things stand, Brown has another three years left on his contract, with approximately $183 million owed to him over that period. Considering their success this season, along with Jayson Tatum’s return from injury, the Celtics would be more optimistic about their chances next year.

Thus, even though Houston has its eyes on Jaylen Brown, it would be advisable for the Rockets to turn their gaze elsewhere. With Kevin Durant potentially being on the trade block, the Rockets could look to flip his $43.9 million contract for some valuable assets if they play their cards right.