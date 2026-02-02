Damian Lillard Reportedly Recruiting Giannis Antetokounmpo; Warriors Not Presumable Favorites

Among the many teams presented as potential suitors for Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of the trade deadline, the Portland Trail Blazers appear to be a more recent addition. While the link may seem random at first, a recent report may hint at something deeper.

On Bleacher Report’s latest livestream, NBA insider Jake Fischer recently shared that the Blazers’ superstar Damian Lillard is apparently recruiting Giannis Antetokounmpo to come to Portland.

“The Blazers themselves are trying to get into the mix to bring Giannis Antetokounmpo to Portland to play alongside his former teammate Damian Lillard, who, of course, is someone who has been trying to make this happen behind the scenes,” Fischer reported.

“His former teammate Jrue Holiday is still in Portland, as well,” he continued. “And the Blazers do have a pretty clear pathway, from a salary matching standpoint, with Jerami Grant’s $35+ million and other mid-tier salaries like Robert Williams.”

Fischer refrained from elaborating on what Portland’s potential trade proposal to the Bucks could be, but the deal’s structure does make sense. Given the Blazers’ trade assets, a potential deal to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo that aligns with the Bucks’ demands would be possible.

The notion of Lillard recruiting Antetokounmpo seems intriguing, especially in light of how the duo fared in Milwaukee. However, with the Jrue Holiday angle presenting more appeal, something even the Knicks reportedly hoped to capitalize on, the links between Antetokounmpo and the Blazers may be worth noting.

Giannis Antetokounmpo May Not Be Interested In Joining The Warriors

With Antetokounmpo’s departure becoming inevitable, the Golden State Warriors have emerged as the favorites to land Giannis Antetokounmpo lately. With meaningful trade assets and the necessary draft capital to sweeten the deal, the Dubs presumably have one of the best offers to acquire the Bucks’ superstar.

Unfortunately, Jake Fischer also reported that the forward may not be interested in joining the Warriors, citing very specific issues. He wrote:

“I have heard from sources briefed on the situation that some in the know suspect Antetokounmpo could be turned off by the idea of joining an older team and/or facing the sort of criticism that Kevin Durant continues to absorb to this day about teaming up with Curry.”

When factoring in the rumors about Antetokounmpo’s preferred landing spots, it only adds more fuel to such speculation. Considering the Dubs were excluded from that list, too, there may be some basis for such a claim.

It goes without saying that the Warriors are, and are likely to remain, Stephen Curry‘s team. The Bay Area owes too much to the superstar to be considered otherwise. When acknowledging this fact, the reported concerns become a little more believable.

While Antetokounmpo’s issues may be understandable, joining a team like the Warriors may align with his aspirations of winning another championship.

Ultimately, however, the decision will come down to what the Bucks choose to do. With Milwaukee reportedly willing to retain the forward through the deadline, an offseason move appears to be more likely.