NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics Have No Interest In Trading Jaylen Brown For Kevin Durant

The Boston Celtics were one of the teams most heavily linked with trading for Kevin Durant over the summer. While they were facing competition from the likes of the Phoenix Suns, everyone agreed that the Celtics have something to offer that no other team has. That chip was the ability to give the Nets the best returning player possible in Jaylen Brown.

Brown has had a sensational start to the season, averaging 25.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while the Brooklyn Nets are faltering on the court. Kevin Durant blasted the starting 5 he plays with, reigniting rumors of KD possibly being traded because this Nets' squad isn't of championship caliber.

Heavy.com has revealed that the Celtics are no longer interested in offering Brown to the Nets in a possible KD trade.

“There has not been a lot going on there for trade stuff. It makes sense for them to wait until when more guys will be trade-eligible (on December 15 or January 15, depending on their contracts) and it’s too early to give up on your roster, anyway. If they’re going to do anything, they’re going to wait it out a little longer, just like everyone will.” (h/t Heavy)

Without Brown being on the table, the Nets might not care to send KD to the Celtics as the team can't offer anything special. If the Suns are back on the table with a full assortment of picks and possibly Mikal Bridges, the Nets might be better off dealing with that.

Will Kevin Durant Have A New Team This Season?

As the Nets look more dysfunctional by the day, everyone's thinking about KD knowing that the roster was going to be bad when he demanded a trade in the summer. Now that his words have living proof, it's a little tough for the Nets to pretend as if they can just push toward a title.

Trading Durant allows this franchise to reset and have assets for future moves. There's no obvious way to improve the roster as it is now. Unless KD plays at a historic level all year, it seems Brooklyn's championship hopes this season have already been dashed.

