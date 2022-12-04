NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks Are Interested In Derrick Rose

Credit: Fadeaway World

The NBA season has been fully underway for a while now, and a quarter of it is over for most teams. There have been some flaws and some strengths; both exposed across the league. For the Dallas Mavericks, who have an 11-11 record, it is a case of both their strengths and weaknesses are made quite apparent.

Luka Doncic has been playing at an unbelievable level; he is leading the league in scoring while also grabbing huge numbers of rebounds and assists. He is single-handedly keeping the Mavericks relevant to start the season, which is their biggest issue. Dallas' roster has been quite poor, and the loss of Jalen Brunson as a secondary scorer and playmaker is being felt quite acutely.

The Mavericks brought in Kemba Walker to be the 3rd point guard on the team, and that is a gamble that could pay off massively. However, there's a reason Walker couldn't find a team for so long, which means there's also a good chance it won't work out. But if that ends up being the case, the Mavs have some plans.

NBA Insider Says Derrick Rose Is An Option For The Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks were in the Western Conference Finals last season, and expectations are high. So they need to find a way to unlock their roster, and having a reliable guard off the bench would be huge for them. As such, they have been credited with an interest in Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks by Ric Bucher of Fox Sports.

“The Mavericks, of course, lost [Jalen] Brunson to the [New York] Knicks last summer and are in desperate need of a second playmaker to relieve All-Star point forward Luka Dončić,” Bucher wrote. “They’ve brought on a former Knick, Kemba Walker, for a test run, but a league source said they also have interest in a current one, the aforementioned Rose.”

Derrick Rose has been playing much fewer minutes this season, and his production has dropped off quite a bit because of that as well. He is averaging just 6.4 points per game. Maybe a change of scenery could bring back some of the magic, though, and the Mavericks could be a great place for him to find a prominent role and a leadership position once again.

