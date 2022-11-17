The Most Realistic And Unrealistic Trade Targets For The Los Angeles Lakers

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers might have to admit at some point that they made a mistake in dealing for former MVP, Russell Westbrook. Now, it is no secret that they want to move on from the point guard. On the court, he did not get along at all with LeBron James and hopes that The King would figure it out are now a thing of the past. The rest of the team is not built for success, because only LeBron and Anthony Davis can be relied upon to score at least 20 PPG and there are no shooters around them. In the modern NBA, shooting is absolutely necessary to compete.

Well, there might be some progress in the planning. Westbrook is playing better since becoming a 6th man, as that is increasing the player’s trade value. Not to mention, Los Angeles made major moves to bring in Dennis Schroder and Patrick Beverley, both guards that fit better alongside LeBron James. We have yet to see Schroder in action which is yet another reason why the Lakers have a poor 3-10 record in the West. Still, parting ways with Westbrook would be the best course of action for the Lakers and the player himself following another season marred by disappointment on a team level.

LeBron James is almost 38 years old, Anthony Davis is only getting older, and the championship window is getting closer to closing by the day. They must make major moves by focusing on trading Westbrook and whatever assets they have to acquire top stars or capable starters. Los Angeles can offer Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, a 2027 First-Round Pick, and a 2029 First-Round Pick as part of deals that could bring in a host of more impactful players. Without further ado, here are the realistic and unrealistic targets the Los Angeles Lakers can focus on this season.

Realistic Trade Targets

Buddy Hield

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers have been in conversation all summer long because the Lakers want their two starters but the Pacers won’t accept a deal without two first-round picks. That is the fixed deal, and all the Lakers need to do is accept it. First, Buddy Hield. The sharpshooter is shooting 40.8% from three this season and would be an immediate improvement to the Lakers' offense.

It has been reported that the Lakers went for Westbrook instead of Buddy Hield last year, and that has clearly backfired. Los Angeles has a chance to right its wrongs by bringing in an elite sharpshooter who is currently posting 18.8 PPG in 31.5 MPG. Hield can spot up for shots, play decent perimeter defense, and actually be a threat when LeBron and Davis are creating opportunities for others.

The Pacers only have a year of Westbrook on the roster before having over $40 million off their salary cap, so that would be a solid rebuilding move along with the first-round picks. Indiana might want to tank for Victor Wembanyama, and losing games on purpose while marketing a former MVP in Westbrook could make a ton of sense for the franchise. Again, the deal for Buddy Hield will include the services of two-way center Myles Turner.

Myles Turner

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Next up, Myles Turner. It is important to remember that Turner has led the NBA in blocks on two separate occasions, so he can occupy the starting center position alongside Anthony Davis. Losing the two first-round picks will hurt the Lakers in the long term, but going after another championship is far more important. But the Lakers won’t just add a big man who defends.

The Lakers will be adding a center who has led the NBA in blocks and can also hit outside shots. Turner is shooting 37.0% from three and 84.8% from the free-throw line, numbers that will clearly boost Los Angeles’ efficiency. Surrounding two shooters around LeBron makes a ton of sense, and Turner provides cover for Anthony Davis by giving the All-Star a chance to return to his favored power forward position.

Meanwhile, Westbrook gets his chance to start games and be the undisputed man in Indiana as a mentor to budding star Tyrese Haliburton. This deal works best for the Los Angeles Lakers and specifically, LeBron James. The only thing that remains for the Lakers is to accept the fact they will have to drop their draft assets for the sake of contending over the next two years.

Bradley Beal

Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

No player can impact the Lakers better than 3-time All-Star Bradley Beal. The Wizards superstar has had an inconsistent season so far, but the Lakers will be certain they can get the offensive machine back to his scoring best. Looking at what Beal has done over the past few years, he is a perfect scoring option for the Lakers. The shooting guard has averaged over 30 PPG in 2020 and 2021, and will likely get closer to those numbers as the games go by.

For Lakers fans, their dream acquisition is Russell Westbrook’s former teammate. Beal can shoot better than Westbrook and also score at a much more efficient clip, not to mention he is only 29 years old. The Wizards are somewhat in the middle of the pack in the East, but Beal has been at the heart of the team for years. It might be time for the All-Star to move on because he is wasting his most valuable years playing for a team that won’t contend.

For the Lakers, they will likely never get Westbrook to play efficiently and have to put up with his turnovers and missed three-point shots. That does not mean that Russ is a bad player by any means, but only that his fit with LeBron and Davis is not the best. Anyone who follows basketball knows that a player of Beal’s skill set is better suited for the Lakers because he can handle the ball and shoot the lights out. Based on how Washington is playing, Los Angeles will have a strong chance at acquiring Beal, and Lakers fans will continue to hope.

John Collins

Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

John Collins is a perfect modern stretch four because he can make outside shots and has the athleticism to be an impact player on offense. This season, Collins is posting 12.6 PPG, 8.0 RPG, and 1.0 APG on 49.2% from the field, 24.4% from three, and 92.9% from the free-throw line. His shooting could be better, clearly, but he did shoot over 36% from deep last year and has time to hit that mark again.

Collins can roll to the rim, rebound, and score meaning he would be a perfect fit alongside Anthony Davis. Is the forward a realistic target? Possibly, because the Atlanta Hawks want to do anything to compete and will undergo a one-year transition if it means clearing cap space. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray are both untouchable, but that does not mean the starting power forward is as well.

For the Lakers, Collins and Davis form a nice pairing even if it means the latter has to play at his unfavorite center position. It is necessary for both players to make sacrifices because a team with LeBron James will always be in contention. It also seems Collins’ time could be up in Atlanta after he is not showing the growth expected of him to date. Playing with LeBron could finally get him back to his best.

Deandre Ayton

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Deandre Ayton has had a successful start to his career so far, averaging a career 16.2 PPG and 10.4 RPG with the Phoenix Suns. A capable scorer on the block and a solid rebounder, Deandre was one of the key members of the Phoenix Suns that reached the NBA Finals in 2021. He is off to a decent start this year by posting 14.6 PPG and 7.7 RPG through 11 games played, but he can do better.

Ayton has managed very well against experienced stars such as Anthony Davis and Andre Drummond in the past, and it is clear he is the best big man that came out of the 2018 Draft. A change of scenery could benefit the center, especially after he became disgruntled by the Suns’ lack of appreciation for him by delaying a contract offer. It is obvious that the center has not reached the heights this season so far and he could be done with Phoenix.

Deandre Ayton will benefit greatly from the play and leadership of LeBron James, as he is still learning how to be a winning player on both ends. Ayton has not let anyone down with his play since his rookie season and he will be an All-Star soon if he can be happy again. If the Lakers can acquire Ayton, he can start at center and Anthony Davis can dominate as a power forward again. The Lakers will have t play the waiting game if they do want to acquire Phoenix’s young big man. Ayton cannot be traded from the Suns until at least January 15, 2023, and has veto power over any trade for a full year.

Unrealistic Targets

DeMar DeRozan

via USA Today Sports

DeMar DeRozan is playing like an All-Star this season and has brought exciting times back to the Chicago Bulls. DeRozan and LaVine have been a match made in heaven because both players can create their own offense and have the size to be impactful if their outside shots are not falling. Unfortunately, that has not led to team success so far, as the team has a 6-9 record.

But looking back at DeRozan’s track record, he might have been a better fit than Westbrook from the start. There were rumors that Los Angeles was trying to go after DeRozan two seasons ago, but the Spurs were not interested in negotiating. This year, DeRozan is playing arguably the best ball of his career as he looks to prove himself as a bonafide All-Star. For Los Angeles, DeRozan was a ball dropped because he could have been an excellent second-scoring option.

DeRozan is putting up 23.9 PPG on 50.9% shooting from the field and is chipping in 4.2 APG as well. The swingman has improved his all-around game thanks to his time in San Antonio but his efficiency as a scorer has been off the charts. The scoring powerhouse will likely be making his 5th All-Star Team this year, and his efficient scoring could make the Lakers an unbeatable team once LeBron James returns.

Zach LaVine

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Zach LaVine is an unrealistic target, especially because he is 27 years old and has a ton of basketball ahead of him. The 2-time All-Star is one of the most talented players in the game right now because he is an offensive machine when he gets into his rhythm. Starting off as an incredible dunker with explosive hops, LaVine has worked on his game to add a sniper of a long-range shot and also improved his passing ability.

LaVine is posting 21.9 PPG, 3.9 RPG, and 4.1 APG on 44.4% shooting from the field, 38.5% from three, and 84.1% from the line this season. The Bulls have not benefitted per se, as they are 6-9 and are not convincing anyone that they deserve to contend in the Eastern Conference. The shooting guard is doing his best to keep Chicago afloat, but it has not been enough through 15 games so far.

There is no way Chicago wants to get rid of their 27-year-old franchise cornerstone, even if the Lakers throw in first-round picks, expiring contracts, and possibly even Anthony Davis. LaVine has a long way to go to get better, but he can get there someday because he has the template to succeed. Unfortunately for Lakers fans, seeing LaVine receive passes from LeBron James is nothing but a fantasy.

Damian Lillard

Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Damian Lillard is out of the question for Lakers fans, book it. The superstar point guard has pledged his loyalty to Portland, and the franchise has done a great job at clearing house to focus their lineup on Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant, two excellent sidekicks. Lillard is playing inspired basketball, posting 27.9 PPG and 6.6 APG this season on 46.0% FG, 37.0% 3-PT FG, and 86.4% FT.

Not to mention, the Trail Blazers hold the best record in the Western Conference right now at 10-4. They are playing hard on both ends and Lillard is having plenty of help from Simons and Grant so far. Head coach Chauncey Billups also deserves credit for keeping Portland relevant last year while Lillard was rehabbing. Right now, they are on a roll, and Lillard’s decision to stay seems to be a good one.

Even if Portland starts losing games and falls to the middle of the pack in the West, Lillard is likely going to retire as a Trail Blazers legend. The point guard seems to want to be a loyal star to one franchise because being a big fish in a small pond does work wonders for a player’s stats and individual accolades. Whether it is Anthony Davis, first-round picks, or even LeBron James, Portland will not be accepting any deals for Damian Lillard.

Kevin Durant

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The best player that could be available right now is easily Kevin Durant. The Brooklyn Nets are atrocious right now, holding a 6-9 record, and everyone is pretty much done with the drama coming out of the franchise. Kyrie Irving has killed the team’s contenting chances, and the subpar play of Ben Simmons has not helped either. In a nutshell, the Nets must do a fire sale and get rid of everybody once and for all.

But even if Durant could be available, the Lakers have zero chance of acquiring him. A player of Durant’s caliber deserves more than 3 first-round picks along with young prospects. The Lakers’ two picks and the expiring contract of Russell Westbrook are obviously not enough, and replacing the point guard with Anthony Davis in the trade package still isn’t. Durant will bring in a host of valuable commodities the Nets can use in the future if he is traded.

It is widely believed that Durant and LeBron would be a match made in heaven. The Slim Reaper is posting 30.3 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 5.3 APG on 52.4% shooting from the field, 35.3% from three, and 92.1% from the line. Those are elite numbers from a top-3 payer in the world right now, and Durant would be the best teammate LeBron ever had if a deal would go through. Unfortunately, it is extremely unrealistic because a top-20 player of all time won’t be dealt for chicken feed.

