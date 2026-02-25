Celtics Player Ratings: Derrick White Leads All Scorers To Impressively Defeat Suns 97-81

The Boston Celtics overwhelmed the Phoenix Suns with a physical, defensive-minded 97-81 victory, controlling the glass and dictating tempo from the opening tip. Despite shooting just 40.0% from the field and 27.7% from three, Boston’s dominance on the boards (61-34) and relentless interior presence proved too much for Phoenix to overcome.

Derrick White led all scorers with an all-around performance that set the tone on both ends of the floor, as Jaylen Brown sat due to a knee contusion. Here are the full player ratings from Boston’s statement win.

Derrick White: A+

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 3 BLK, 1 TOV, 9-18 FG, 4-11 3-PT FG, 0-1 FT, 34 MIN

White was exemplary in efficiency and versatility. He was able to score and find other shooters for easy baskets, and in the absence of any offensive rebounds, drove at the opponent’s defense to open up lanes for easy baskets. He was the defender and leader of his team in the game.

Neemias Queta: A

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 13 REB, 3 AST, 2 BLK, 5-10 FG, 4-4 FT, 27 MIN

Queta earned an impressive double-double. He had six offensive rebounds, setting up Boston for 22 second-chance scoring opportunities. He also protected the rim well, and his +29 showed his influence on the game. Passing and scoring efficiently at the foul line, along with his active defense, showed how impactful Queta was on the court.

Sam Hauser: B+

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 6-14 FG, 4-10 3-PT FG, 29 MIN

Hauser provided critical floor spacing and timely shot-making. While his efficiency wasn’t elite, knocking down four triples kept Phoenix from collapsing the paint. He also chipped in four assists, showing improved playmaking instincts when run off the line. A solid complementary performance that helped Boston maintain offensive balance.

Baylor Scheierman: B+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 5-10 FG, 1-6 3-PT FG, 32 MIN

Arguably going unnoticed, Scheierman was also able to post a double-double while simultaneously doing the dirty work on the glass. Extra possessions on the offensive glass aided Boston, and some of the points earned by scoring in the paint helped offset the terrible shooting the team had from the perimeter. Schemierman keeps proving that he impacts the game without having to be a high-usage player.

Ron Harper Jr.: B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 3-10 FG, 2-7 3-PT FG, 30 MIN

Although Harper struggled to score the ball, he was able to more than make up for it with his rebounding and defensive contributions. He also showed his versatility with a steal and a block, proving to be helpful in the physical battles Boston was in. The shot didn’t fall consistently, but his impact was beyond the box score.

Nikola Vucevic: B-

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 4-11 FG, 0-3 3-PT FG, 19 MIN

Vucevic’s efficiency wasn’t there, but he provided steady interior presence off the bench. He helped anchor second-unit defensive stretches and contributed to Boston’s rebounding edge. While the scoring numbers were modest, his size and experience stabilized the rotation minutes.

Luka Garza: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 3 REB, 1 TOV, 1-4 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 4 MIN

Despite his limited time on the court, Garza built some confidence by stepping up to attempt a three-pointer and mixing it up on the boards. It was a small sample, but he offered juice during his brief time on.

Payton Pritchard: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 3 TOV, 2-13 FG, 0-5 3-PT FG, 4-4 FT, 34 MIN

Pritchard’s shot selection and efficiency were major concerns, as he struggled to find rhythm from both the field and beyond the arc. However, he remained aggressive and contributed on the boards while facilitating the offense. Despite the rough shooting night, his +11 plus/minus suggests he still impacted winning basketball through hustle and spacing.

Jordan Walsh: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 2-3 FG, 1-1 3-PT FG, 9 MIN

Maximizing minutes is about scoring and rebounding efficiently. Walsh brought athleticism and defensive energy, which was solid value for a short rotation.

Hugo Gonzalez: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 4 REB, 1-1 FG, 13 MIN

Gonzalez was active and grabbed rebounds as well as made his only field goal. His power and willingness to duel in the paint was exactly what the matchup asked for from Boston.

Dalano Banton: N/A

Game Stats: 4 MIN

Barely any time played made it impossible for Banton to find his fluidity or contribute to anything.

John Tonje: N/A

Game Stats: 0-1 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 4 MIN

Tonje had minimal opportunity to influence the game in his brief appearance.