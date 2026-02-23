LaMelo Ball Reportedly Spotted Driving More Carefully After His Recent Car Crash

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball nearly had his whole life turn upside down on Wednesday. Ball was involved in an accident in uptown Charlotte as his custom Hummer collided with a sedan at Trade and Tryon streets.

Fortunately, a total disaster was averted as no one involved suffered serious injuries. It looked like Ball was to blame for the accident, though, as footage showed him swerving into oncoming traffic. You’d hoped that this incident would make the 24-year-old more careful behind the wheel moving forward, and it appears that is exactly what has happened.

A video has gone viral online of a red Rolls-Royce Cullinan carefully turning the corner, and it has been alleged that Ball was the one driving it.

LaMelo reportedly spotted driving more cautiously since his recent viral car crash. 👀

pic.twitter.com/SqYPRGKrw6 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) February 22, 2026

It’s unclear if Ball was the driver, but NBA fans think it was. As you’d imagine, they had some interesting reactions to the clip.

“Bro switched from fast break to half-court offense on the road,” one fan used a wild NBA analogy.

“Good to see him taking things more carefully,” another is happy to see Ball be more careful.

“Boy gonna get a ticket for driving under the speed limit,” one fan joked that Ball is going to get fined for being too slow.

“Prolly got someone driving him now,” one reckons Ball has hired a driver.

If that were indeed Ball, you’d hope he continues to go slow and steady on the roads. Charlotte citizens brought up past incidents of his reckless driving following this accident, and they’re quite concerning. Keep that up, and you’ll find yourself in real trouble someday.

Ball was asked about the accident in his press conference following the Hornets’ 105-101 loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday. The one-time All-Star kept it brief when addressing it, and appeared to walk out mid-way, because he was frustrated by all the questions.

Ball was criticized for the act, but Hornets reporter Owen O’Connor later revealed that the press conference had actually finished. It was unfortunate that backlash came his way for no reason whatsoever.

We’d see Ball struggle against the Rockets and then in the 118-113 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. The crash might have been affecting him, but he has now broken out of his funk.

Ball had 37 points (12-20 FG), eight rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in the 129-112 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. The Hornets improved to 27-31 with the win and will take on the Chicago Bulls next at the United Center on Tuesday at 8 PM ET.