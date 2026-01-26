Bulls vs. Lakers Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Bulls host the Lakers at United Center on Monday, January 26, with tip set for 8:00 PM ET.

The Lakers come in at 27-17 and sitting fifth in the West, while the Bulls are 23-22 and ninth in the East.

The Bulls’ most recent outing was a 114-111 win over the Celtics, capped by a Kevin Huerter corner three with 0.2 seconds left. The Lakers’ last game was a 116-110 comeback win over the Mavericks, powered by Luka Doncic’s 33 points.

On the season, the Lakers are driven by Doncic (33.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists) and LeBron James (22.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.9 assists). For the Bulls, Coby White (18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists) and Nikola Vucevic (16.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists) have been the stabilizers.

This one matters because it’s a clean measuring-stick game: a Bulls team riding momentum at home versus a Lakers group that’s built to close tight games with star power.

Injury Report

Bulls

Zach Collins: Out (right 1st toe sprain)

Noa Essengue: Out (left shoulder surgery)

Tre Jones: Doubtful (left hamstring strain)

Lakers

Austin Reaves: Out (left calf strain)

Adou Thiero: Out (right MCL sprain)

Jake LaRavia: Questionable (left quad contusion)

Why The Bulls Have The Advantage

The Bulls can turn this into a spacing-and-volume night, and the numbers back up the style. They’re scoring 118.0 points per game, shooting 47.6% from the field, and hitting 36.6% from three while also moving the ball at a high level (29.9 assists per game).

At home, that profile gets even louder because the shot diet is simple: drive, kick, and let the threes fly. Against a Lakers team that turns it over 15.0 times per game, the Bulls’ ability to generate extra possessions without needing elite half-court creation can swing a matchup fast.

The other edge is on the glass and in secondary playmaking. The Bulls are at 45.3 rebounds per game and they don’t rely on one passer to keep the offense alive. If the Lakers are short-handed behind their top creators, the Bulls can win the “non-superstar” minutes with pace, cutting, and quick decisions.

Why The Lakers Have The Advantage

The Lakers’ baseline advantage is shot quality and top-end problem-solving. They’re scoring 116.0 points per game while shooting 49.4% from the field, and when games slow down late, they can still manufacture good looks because Doncic and LeBron bend the floor in ways most teams simply can’t.

Defensively, they’ve also been closer to “good enough” than the Bulls. The Lakers are allowing 116.2 points per game compared to the Bulls at 119.7, and that gap matters in a game where both teams can get hot.

The swing detail: the Bulls want a clean, rhythm three-point game, but the Lakers can attack matchups inside the arc with size and decision-making. If the Lakers keep turnovers under control and force the Bulls into more midrange and late-clock shots, the talent advantage becomes very real.

X-Factors

Kevin Huerter is the obvious temperature-check for the Bulls. He’s at 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, and if his catch-and-shoot rhythm shows up early, the Lakers’ help decisions get punished immediately. The Bulls don’t need him to be a star, they need him to force rotations.

Matas Buzelis is the other major lever because he’s not just a finisher, he’s a connector. He’s putting up 14.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.4 blocks, and his ability to defend multiple spots while still scoring in flow is exactly how underdogs steal games from more talented teams.

Jalen Smith quietly matters a ton in this matchup too. He’s at 9.8 points and 6.9 rebounds, and if he wins the energy minutes with second-chance plays and rim protection, it lets the Bulls keep Vucevic fresh for closing time.

For the Lakers, Deandre Ayton is a pressure point. He’s averaging 13.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 66.2% from the field, and his rim finishing can punish small lineups if the Bulls try to “switch everything” to stay attached to shooters.

Rui Hachimura is the spacing answer if the Lakers are missing secondary creation. He’s at 12.1 points while hitting 42.7% from three, and the Bulls’ help rules get a lot harder if Rui is a real threat on the weak side.

Jarred Vanderbilt is the defensive wildcard. He’s only at 5.0 points, but he’s giving 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.9 steals, and his value is simple: if he turns this into a messy, physical game with extra possessions and disrupted timing, it favors the Lakers’ top-end closers.

Prediction

The Bulls have a very real path if the three-point volume wins the math and the Bulls’ role guys keep the pace high, but I lean Lakers because the late-game shot creation edge is massive, and the efficiency profile is steadier.

Prediction: Lakers 118, Bulls 112