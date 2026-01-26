High school gyms are not supposed to feel like event arenas. At St. Francis, that rule has been thrown out the window. When 7-foot-4 junior center Cherif Millogo steps on the floor, the building fills up fast, and lately, it has been filling up completely.

“We sold out a game the other day in 31 minutes,” head coach Todd Wolfson said. Five hundred tickets were gone almost instantly. Another game sold out in just over an hour. Lines of middle school kids wait outside the locker room hoping for pictures. For a high school program, it has become something close to must-see basketball.

Millogo is the reason.

Standing 7-foot-4 in shoes with a massive 7-foot-9 wingspan, the junior center has been flat-out dominant this season. He is averaging 27.2 points, 13.7 rebounds, 5.6 blocks, and 3.6 assists per game, numbers that would be eye-popping at any level. Against St. Francis’ recent competition, including a dominant showing versus St. Francis opponents like La Salle and Servite, Millogo has made the paint his personal territory.

What separates him is not just the size. Plenty of tall prospects come through high school basketball every year. Millogo moves differently. He protects the rim like a specialist, rebounds outside his area, steps out to hit threes, and handles the ball well enough to bring it up the floor.

That impact was on full display in recent dominant performances, including stat lines that flirted with quadruple-doubles. He has posted games with 30-plus points, 20-plus rebounds, and eight-plus blocks, while also finding shooters out of double teams. At 7-foot-4, that versatility is rare.

The rise is even more impressive given the context. Millogo is still relatively new to basketball. He picked up the sport in seventh grade after focusing on soccer growing up. He missed his sophomore season due to a torn ACL. Instead of slowing him down, the setback seems to have accelerated his learning curve.

Wolfson credits Millogo’s work ethic and curiosity. He learned to shoot by studying film, pausing videos of Kevin Durant to copy mechanics and footwork. That attention to detail shows up in his efficiency. He shoots 68% from the field, nearly 40% from three, and over 75% at the line.

St. Francis has benefited immediately. After going 16–13 last season, the Golden Knights are now 20–5 and drawing national attention. Millogo’s presence has changed the program’s identity, turning routine league games into events.

The buzz is real, and so is the projection. Ranked outside the top tier entering the year, Millogo is quickly forcing evaluators to rethink where he belongs in the Class of 2027. If the crowds, the production, and the poise are any indication, this is only the beginning.