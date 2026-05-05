Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Explains Why Michael Jordan Is The GOAT

Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes his pick for the NBA GOAT.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Explains Why Michael Jordan Is The GOAT
Credit: Fadeaway World

The NBA GOAT conversation will always be a matter of debate. When it comes to Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, however, there can be no doubt where he stands when it comes to ranking the best of the best.

In an exclusive sit-down with the media ahead of Game 1, the championship point guard explained why Bulls legend Michael Jordan is his GOAT, even though he calls Kobe Bryant the first big role model in his life.

“Michael’s the blueprint for basketball in general,” said Shai. “In my opinion, he’s the greatest to ever do it. He brought a certain energy to the game that was just never brought to the game. Kobe Bryant was my first big role model, and he was a poster for hard work. That’s everything he was. That definitely was the reason why I love the game so much.”

LeBron James, a four-time champion and four-time MVP, has built a strong GOAT case over the years, thanks to his unprecedented longevity and consistent offensive production well into his 40s. As one of Shai’s personal role models, Kobe also had a powerful influence on the game and a legacy that extends well beyond Southern California. Even so, neither legend set the same standard that Michael did. With his exciting skill set, unmatched success on the court, and electric personality, Michael captivated the sport like no other athlete of his time.

Coming out of North Carolina, very few knew how much MJ would dominate, but it wasn’t long before he started to show his true nature. Thanks to a relentless work ethic and unshakable confidence, Jordan became its biggest star in just a few years, providing a blueprint for all that came after.

The result was a status as not only one of the NBA’s most decorated players (five-time MVP, six-time champion, 10x scoring leader) but also one of its most popular, with career averages of 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 44.5% shooting and 29.1% shooting from three. Once Michael entered the scene, things were never the same again, and it set the table for every star that came after him. That’s especially true for Kobe, who emulated the Bulls legend’s game.

Today, it’s easy to see shades of Michael’s game in SGA. Just like Jordan was in his youth, Shai is giving the NBA all kinds of fits with his scoring, playmaking, and unmatched competitive spirit on the court. This season, arguably one of the best of his career, he averaged 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 55.3% shooting and 38.6% shooting from three as the Clutch Player of the Year.

At just 27 years old, Shai is on a similar track to Jordan if he can finish the job this year and secure his second straight championship. Michael was 28 when he won his first title, and it wasn’t until 35 that he made his last Finals appearance. While SGA may not be holding himself to Jordan’s standards, he surely wants to follow his lead as the ultimate NBA athlete.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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