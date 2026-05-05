LeBron James Reveals How Bronny Motivates Him To Keep Playing At 41

As a four-time champion, four-time MVP, and 22x All-Star, Lakers star LeBron James has nothing left to prove in the NBA. Even so, at 41, he continues to play with as much passion and energy as he did in his debut.

Among other things, Bronny James‘ presence in the locker room is playing a big factor in his continued longevity. In the latest episode of the ‘Mind the Game’ podcast, James revealed more about the impact of playing with Bronny and how the challenge of showing him the way has given him another reason to stick around.

“I have the ability to aspire, and I have the ability to still play this game at a high level. I still love the process of getting up and putting my body through rigorous rehabs and training sessions to try to find the results,” said James. “To be able to have Bronny in the locker room has definitely helped out a lot, as well. I have a job and a responsibility to show him what it means to be a professional and the results that come with it. I have a responsibility in that. Those are a couple of ways that’ve given me motivation to still do this. I hope it’s paid off for Bronny and for my teammates in that they get to see how I approach the game and how it comes way before the lights come on.”

LeBron achieved his dream of playing with Bronny last season, when the two became the first father-son duo in NBA history. Now, however, James Jr. has been entrusted with a bigger role, and it’s brought new challenges for both father and son. Fortunately, the progress has been steady, and recent injuries to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves have given him a unique opportunity.

“Coming into last season was challenging for everybody, and [Bronny] was still learning his way on being a professional and whatever the case may be,” said James. “He’s made so many strides in his second year, and it resulted in him taking the moment without Ar, without Luka, he was next man up, he was one of the guys that had to step up in their absence, and to share that moment in Game 3, where we scored 10 striaght points between the two of us, and that was something I will never, ever forget.”

LeBron and Bronny made history in the Game 3 win over the Rockets in round one. The 21-year-old finished with five points, including a moment in the second quarter, when he connected on an alley-oop from his dad. While the work has only just begun this postseason, it’s been one of historic proportions for the James family, who are setting a new standard for greatness.

While LeBron puts up elite numbers at 41 (20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 51.5% shooting and 31.7% shooting from three), Bronny is stepping up into his own with averages of 2.9 points, 0.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 40.9% shooting and 38.6% shooting from three.

Of course, as much as the father-son tandem is enjoying their time on the court, there’s no guarantee that it goes on past this summer. LeBron will be a free agent, and recent rumors suggest he may not return to the Lakers for the 2026-27 season. For now, at least, James will enjoy every minute that he gets to share with Bronny and use the added motivation he triggers to stay one step ahead of the competition.