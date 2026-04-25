Bronny James Reacts After Historic Alley-Oop From LeBron James

LeBron James and Bronny James delivered a historic moment in Game 3, connecting on a rare father-son alley-oop during the Los Angeles Lakers win over the Houston Rockets.

The play came in the second quarter of Game 3. After a defensive stop forced by Deandre Ayton, LeBron grabbed the rebound and pushed the ball in transition. Bronny filled the lane, read the moment, and made his cut. LeBron saw it instantly and floated the pass. Bronny finished with a smooth reverse layup, giving the Lakers a 52-40 lead.

Bronny kept it simple after the game.

“I’m not sure when was the last time I got an oop from him. Probably in training camp last year, maybe this year. It was just one of those things…he saw me and saw that I was making eye contact with him, so he threw it up and I can always go get it.”

LEBRON JAMES LOB TO BRONNY JAMES FATHER & SON ALLEY-OOP. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/asgsoEMSKM — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 25, 2026

It also showed the connection between them. This was not a rehearsed play. It came from familiarity built over years, from backyard reps to NBA practices. The game itself turned into another statement for Los Angeles. The Lakers pulled out a 112-108 overtime win to take a 3-0 series lead, a result few expected given the injuries to key players.

LeBron led the way again. He finished with 29 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists while playing 45 minutes. His control of the game stood out more than the scoring. He dictated tempo, made late plays, and hit the game-tying three in the final seconds of regulation.

Across the series, he has been the engine. Through three games, he is averaging 25.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 8.7 assists while shooting efficiently from both the field and beyond the arc. At 41, he is not managing games. He is owning them.

Bronny’s role remains limited, but he has made the most of his minutes. In Game 3, he scored 5 points on perfect shooting in a short stint, staying within the flow and not forcing plays.

The highlight itself quickly spread across social media. Fans reacted to the rarity of the moment more than the difficulty of the finish. A father assisting his son in an NBA playoff game is not something fans expected to ever witness. That is why it resonates.

It also reflects the broader story of this series. The Lakers were not supposed to be here. Injuries to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves removed nearly 60 points per game from the lineup. The expectation shifted toward an early exit. Instead, the Lakers are one win away from a sweep.

What looked like a short series for Houston is now heading the other way. And in the middle of it, LeBron is still controlling everything, while bringing Bronny into the moment without forcing it. That is the story.