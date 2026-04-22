10 Active NBA Players With At Least 2 Rings

NBA championships are one of the easiest ways to separate careers, but they do not all mean the same thing. Some players win multiple rings as franchise stars. Others do it as starters or rotation pieces who fit next to elite talent and stay valuable deep into the postseason.

Not many active NBA players have won at least two championships, as the league has been dominated by different champions in the last decade. In some cases, a player was the clear first option on a title team. In others, he was a defender, shooter, secondary creator, or veteran piece who helped a contender win at the highest level.

That is what makes this group interesting. The paths are different, but the result is the same. Each player stayed relevant long enough, good enough, or useful enough to be part of more than one championship run. Some built that résumé inside a dynasty. Others won titles with different teams and different roles. The common point is that every name on this list has already done something very few active players have done more than once.

10. Alex Caruso – 2 Rings

NBA Championships: 2020, 2025

Alex Caruso won his first ring with the 2019-20 Lakers. That team finished 52-19 and first in the West. In the regular season, Caruso played 64 games and averaged 5.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals in 18.4 minutes per game. In the playoffs, he appeared in all 21 games and averaged 6.5 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.3 rebounds. He was not a primary scorer, but he stayed in the rotation because the Lakers trusted his defense, activity, and decision-making next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

His second ring came with the 2024-25 Thunder after being traded in the offseason for Josh Giddey. With Caruso in the lineup, the young Thunder group finished 68-14, the best record in the league, and then beat the Pacers 4-3 in the Finals. Caruso played 54 regular-season games and averaged 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.6 steals in 19.3 minutes per game.

The numbers were still modest, but the role stayed clear. He gave the Thunder perimeter defense, forced turnovers, and low-usage minutes on a title team that did not need him to score a lot.

9. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – 2 Rings

NBA Championships: 2020, 2023

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was also a part of the 2019-20 Lakers that won the championship in the Orlando bubble. Caldwell-Pope played 69 games, averaged 9.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists, and shot 38.5% from three. His role was bigger than Caruso’s in the regular lineup. He started games, spaced the floor, and gave the Lakers another perimeter defender to anchor one of the best defensive teams in recent years.

The second title came with the 2022-23 Nuggets after a short stint with the Wizards since the Russell Westbrook trade. That team finished 53-29 and first in the West before beating the Heat 4-1 in the Finals. Caldwell-Pope played 76 games, started all 76, and averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 42.3% from three. This is what puts him on the list. He was a starting two-way guard on two different champions, and in both title seasons, the production was steady, and the role was clear.

8. Jrue Holiday – 2 Rings

NBA Championships: 2021, 2024

Jrue Holiday’s first championship came with the Bucks in 2021 after an aggressive trade from New Orleans brought him back to the East. The Bucks finished 46-26 and third in the East before beating the Suns 4-2 in the Finals. In the regular season, Holiday averaged 17.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in 59 games. He was not a low-usage role player on that team. He was a core starter next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

Three years later, Holiday won again with the Celtics, just months after they acquired him from Milwaukee. That time, they went 64-18, finished first in the East, and beat the Mavericks 4-1 in the Finals. His scoring dropped to 12.5 points per game, but the all-around line still mattered: 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 69 games. On that roster, his job was different. He gave the Celtics defense, passing, and another stable starter around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

So the two rings came in different versions of Holiday. In 2021, he had a bigger offensive load. In 2024, he fit into a deeper team and did less scoring. The common point is simple: both champions used him as a starting guard, and both teams won more than 45 games before finishing the job in June.

7. Kawhi Leonard – 2 Rings

NBA Championships: 2014, 2019

Kawhi Leonard’s two titles came in completely different stages of his career. The first came with the Spurs in 2014, when they finished 62-20, the best record in the league, and beat the Heat 4-1 in the Finals. Leonard averaged 12.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.7 steals in the regular season. He was already a major two-way wing, but not yet the first option. In the Finals, he averaged 17.8 points and 6.4 rebounds and won Finals MVP.

The second ring came five years later with the Raptors. That team finished 58-24, second in the East, and beat the Warriors 4-2 in the Finals. This time, the role was much bigger. Leonard averaged 26.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in the regular season, then averaged 28.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in the Finals, where he won Finals MVP again.

That is what separates Leonard from most players on this list. One ring came as a rising star on a veteran contender. The other came as the clear top player on a title team. The records were elite in both years, but the role changed completely.

6. Kevin Durant – 2 Rings

NBA Championships: 2017, 2018

Kevin Durant won both of his championships with the Warriors, and he’s been searching for that lone superstar title ever since. In 2016-17, they went 67-15 and finished first in the West. Durant played 62 regular-season games and averaged 25.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. In the playoffs, the Warriors went 16-1, and Durant was the biggest scorer in the Finals with 35.2 points per game against the Cavaliers, which earned him Finals MVP.

A year later, the numbers stayed at the same level. The Warriors finished 58-24 and second in the West in 2017-18. Durant averaged 26.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in 68 games. In the 2018 playoffs, the Warriors went 16-5 and beat the Cavaliers 4-0 in the Finals. Durant again won Finals MVP, averaging 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 7.5 assists in that series.

So Durant’s two rings came in back-to-back seasons, both as a top scorer on championship teams, both ending with Finals MVP. After leaving the Warriors in search of his “own” glory as the main star, following stints at Brooklyn, Phoenix, and now with the Rockets being 2-0 down against the Lakers, he’s never found that same level of success.

5. Kevon Looney – 3 Rings

NBA Championships: 2017, 2018, 2022

Kevon Looney’s title total is higher than the two-ring group because he was on three Warriors champions. The first came in 2017, when the Warriors finished 67-15 and won the title. Looney’s role that season was small. He played 53 games and averaged 2.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 8.4 minutes per game. In 2018, the Warriors went 58-24 and won again. Looney’s minutes grew, and he averaged 4.0 points and 3.3 rebounds across 66 games.

The third ring is the one that carries the most weight in his résumé. In 2021-22, the Warriors finished 53-29 and won the Finals 4-2 over the Celtics. Looney played all 82 regular-season games, started 80, and averaged 6.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists. That was a much larger role than in the first two title years. He was part of the regular starting group and gave the Warriors rebounding and interior stability.

That last one landed him a lucrative multiyear deal to join the New Orleans Pelicans once the Warriors’ core got dismantled after Klay Thompson’s exit, but there’s no denying his impact and production at the Bay.

4. Klay Thompson – 4 Rings

NBA Championships: 2015, 2017, 2018, 2022

Klay Thompson’s four titles line up with four different versions of the Warriors. In 2014-15, they went 67-15 and won the championship behind the league’s top offense. Thompson averaged 21.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists that season, which made him the second-highest scorer next to Stephen Curry. Two years later, the Warriors again finished 67-15, and Thompson averaged 22.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in another title year.

The next ring came in 2017-18. That Warriors team went 58-24 and still had enough top-end talent to finish the job. Thompson averaged 20.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 44.0% from three. The scoring volume dipped a little, but the role stayed the same. He was still a starting guard, still a major floor spacer, and still one of the main scorers on a title team.

The fourth title came after the injury years. Thompson missed the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, then returned in 2021-22 and played 32 regular-season games. The Warriors finished 53-29 and won the Finals 4-2 over the Celtics. Thompson averaged 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in that comeback season. So the four rings came across two different peaks of the same dynasty, with Thompson producing at least 20 points per game in every title season.

3. Draymond Green – 4 Rings

NBA Championships: 2015, 2017, 2018, 2022

Draymond Green’s case looks different because the value is spread across more categories. In the 2014-15 title season, Green averaged 11.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. By 2016-17, when the Warriors again won another title, his line had shifted to 10.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.0 assists. That season also ended with Green winning Defensive Player of the Year.

The third ring came in 2017-18. Green averaged 11.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.3 assists. The scoring was never the main point with him. The consistent part was that he stayed in the middle of the team’s defense and playmaking. That role carried over from one championship season to the next.

By the 2021-22 title, the numbers were lower, but the structure was the same. He played 46 regular-season games, and he averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 7.0 assists. That year added a fourth ring to the résumé and showed the same pattern again: different scoring totals, same central role in the Warriors’ system.

2. Stephen Curry – 4 Rings

NBA Championships: 2015, 2017, 2018, 2022

Stephen Curry’s four titles came in two different phases of the Warriors dynasty. In 2014-15, he won his first championship while averaging 23.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7.7 assists in the regular season, then 26.0 points per game in the Finals against the Cavaliers. That season also ended with his first MVP award. In 2016-17, he won again and averaged 25.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.6 assists. A year later, in 2017-18, he added a third ring with 26.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game.

The fourth title is the one that stands out most in his career. In 2021-22, Curry averaged 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in the regular season, then 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in the Finals against the Celtics. That was the first Finals MVP of his career. It also mattered because it came after the Warriors had missed the playoffs in 2020 and lost in the Play-In in 2021. This time, Curry was clearly the main offensive engine from start to finish.

That is the key point with Curry’s four rings. He was not just part of title teams. He was the offensive center of all of them. Across those championship seasons, he stayed at roughly 24 to 26 points per game in the regular season and remained the player defenses had to build around first.

1. LeBron James – 4 Rings

NBA Championships: 2012, 2013, 2016, 2020

LeBron James won four titles with three different franchises, which separates him from everyone else on this list. His first two came with the Heat. In 2011-12, he averaged 27.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists, then won the Finals against the Thunder while taking Finals MVP. In 2012-13, he followed that with 26.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.3 assists, another championship, and another Finals MVP after the Heat beat the Spurs.

The third ring came in 2016 with the Cavaliers. That season, James averaged 25.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists in the regular season, then led the 3-1 comeback against the Warriors in the Finals. He averaged 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 8.9 assists in that series, one of the strongest Finals performances of his career. The fourth title came in 2020 with the Lakers, when he averaged 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and an NBA-high 10.2 assists in the regular season before winning another Finals MVP against the Heat.

So the difference with James is not only the number. It is the spread. Four rings, four Finals MVPs, and championships in three separate situations. He won as the lead player in Miami, as the centerpiece of the Cavaliers’ biggest title, and again as the primary organizer of the Lakers’ 2020 team.