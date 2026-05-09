5 Reasons Why Cavaliers Showed Up To Snatch Game 3 From Pistons

Facing the very real possibility of falling into a 0-3 hole, the Cleveland Cavaliers finally played with urgency. After dropping the first two games of the series, Cleveland walked away with a crucial 116-109 win to cut the series deficit to 2-1.

The Cavaliers were sharper on both ends. Donovan Mitchell looked like a superstar, James Harden was back, and Cleveland’s supporting cast finally played well.

Here are the five biggest reasons they stole Game 3 and fight their way back into the series.

1. Donovan Mitchell Finally Delivered A Superstar Statement Game

Cleveland needed its best player to look like its best player, and Mitchell answered emphatically. He erupted for 35 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists on 13-24 shooting, repeatedly bailing the Cavaliers out when Detroit threatened to regain momentum.

What stood out most was his shot-making under pressure. Mitchell scored timely buckets throughout the second half, including multiple isolation scores that silenced Detroit’s crowd. His +7 plus-minus doesn’t even capture how much control he had over the game.

Most importantly, Mitchell played downhill. Instead of settling for difficult jumpers, he attacked the rim relentlessly and earned 8 free throw attempts, setting the tone for Cleveland’s aggression.

2. James Harden Controlled The Entire Tempo

This was vintage Harden. The veteran guard posted 19 points, 7 assists, and 2 rebounds while shooting an efficient 8-14 from the field and 3-7 from deep.

After struggling badly with turnovers earlier in the series, Harden cleaned it up with just 3 turnovers in 40 minutes, a huge improvement considering Detroit’s defensive pressure.

Beyond the stats, Harden’s leadership mattered. Cleveland looked calmer, more organized, and far less frantic whenever he had the ball.

3. Cleveland’s Efficiency Was Night-And-Day Better

The Cavaliers simply shot the lights out. They finished 43-74 (58%) from the floor, their best shooting performance of the postseason, and hit 12-32 (38%) from three.

That efficiency completely changed the series dynamic. In Games 1 and 2, Cleveland wasted possessions with poor shot selection and rushed offense. In Game 3, nearly every possession produced quality looks.

Detroit actually attempted 17 more shots because of offensive rebounds, but Cleveland’s elite shot-making erased that advantage. When one team shoots 58%, it’s hard to lose.

4. Jarrett Allen And Evan Mobley Won The Interior Battle

The twin towers finally imposed themselves. Allen delivered 18 points on 7-9 shooting, adding 4 rebounds and 2 blocks, while Mobley chipped in 13 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks.

Together, they made life difficult inside for Detroit’s frontcourt. Jalen Duren had just 11 points, and Cleveland held the Pistons’ bigs in check when it mattered.

Their rim protection also altered shots all night. Cleveland finished with 7 blocks, constantly forcing Detroit to second-guess drives.

5. The Bench Finally Provided Winning Minutes

For the first time this series, Cleveland’s second unit made a major impact. Dennis Schroder scored 11 points off the bench and knocked down 3-3 from deep, giving the offense a huge spark.

Max Strus added 7 points and 5 rebounds, while Sam Merrill contributed 7 points in only 14 minutes. Those are exactly the kinds of contributions Cleveland had been missing.

Meanwhile, Detroit’s bench was badly outplayed outside of Paul Reed’s brief burst. Cleveland’s reserves helped flip the game when the starters rested, and that was a major difference-maker.