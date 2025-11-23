Cavaliers vs. Clippers Injury Report: Cleveland Suffers Major Injury Blow As Kawhi Leonard Prepares To Return For LA

Cleveland battles injuries while LA regains stability, setting up a tight matchup shaped by key absences and returns.

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) and forward Kawhi Leonard (2) Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) in the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Intuit Dome.
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers come into Wednesday’s matchup with very different situations. One team is suddenly without its defensive anchor, while the other team finally gets its franchise star back.

The Cavaliers take the biggest hit as Jarrett Allen has been ruled out because of a finger injury, and that changes the entire context of the matchup. Allen has been one of the Cavs’ most important players this season, giving them 14.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, and the kind of rim protection that lets their guards pressure without fear. Playing without him puts more pressure on Evan Mobley, who will have to handle the interior by himself.

The list doesn’t end there. Craig Porter Jr. remains out with a hamstring strain, Sam Merrill is sidelined with a hand injury, and Lonzo Ball is sitting due to injury management. Max Strus still hasn’t made his season debut as he continues working back from a foot issue. It leaves the Cavaliers thin in the backcourt.

Even with the injuries, they’ve stayed steady. Cleveland is 11–6 and coming off a convincing 120–109 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Donovan Mitchell set the tone with 32 points and nine rebounds, and Mobley followed with one of his better games of the year, posting 22 and 12 while controlling both ends. Darius Garland and De’Andre Hunter added 20 points each.

The Clippers finally get some good news as Kawhi Leonard is expected to return after missing 10 straight games. At 5–11 and sitting near the bottom of the West, the Clippers haven’t had many bright moments. They’ve won only two of their last 10 games. Their most recent game was at least a step in the right direction: a 131–116 win over Charlotte behind James Harden’s 55-point explosion.

Leonard’s return gives them something they’ve been missing: stability. When he’s on the court, the offense makes more sense, as the spacing improves and the defense holds its matchups. The late-game execution becomes cleaner. Even if he isn’t at full strength, having him on the floor changes the Clippers completely.

The Clippers still have injury concerns. Bogdan Bogdanovic is questionable with a hip issue, and Jordan Miller is day-to-day with a hamstring problem. Bradley Beal is out for the season, and Derrick Jones Jr. remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Given the contrast, Cleveland missing its interior anchor and LA getting its top scorer and defender back, the odds slightly lean toward the Clippers.

If LA can carry over the flow from the Charlotte game and reintegrate Leonard smoothly, this becomes a chance to start repairing their season. For Cleveland, it’s about grinding through the injuries and relying on Mitchell, Mobley, and Garland to keep them level until the roster fills back out.

Vishwesha Kumar
