Mark Cuban Reveals Harsh Reality Of Potential Dallas Mavericks Purchase

Although rumors have hinted at the possibility of Mark Cuban purchasing the Dallas Mavericks, the former owner reveals the harsh reality of the situation.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban watches the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dallas Mavericks fans recently received some exciting news, as the latest rumors suggested that an investment group was looking to partner with Mark Cuban and purchase the majority stake in the franchise.

Although this would undoubtedly be a cause for celebration within the fan base, Mark Cuban addressed a harsh reality that could dampen the enthusiasm. While speaking with Dallas Morning News’ Brad Townsend, Cuban stated:

“I get asked fairly often if I would be part of a group if they could buy the team. I tell them all the same thing: I don’t see the (Dumont and Adelson families) selling.”

Mark Cuban’s statement aligns with reports made by NBA insider Marc Stein, who recently tweeted:

A source close to Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont tells @TheSteinLine tonight that ‘the team is not for sale and the (Adelson and Dumont) families look forward to expanding their ownership stake over time.’”

“The Dumont and Adelson families remain fully committed to the Dallas Mavericks’ franchise and to the Dallas community,” Stein added. “They remain focused on building a championship organization for the long term.”

The notion of Mark Cuban purchasing the Mavericks caused an uproar within the community. Although the Adelsons only recently purchased the franchise from Cuban, the reasons presented by Texas attorney Christopher Kratovil, specifically those related to the legalization of gambling in Texas, hinted at a greater possibility of a sale.

However, if Stein’s report is to be considered true, especially when paired with Mark Cuban’s statement, things may not be as promising for Mavs fans.

 

Should Mark Cuban Take Over The Mavericks Again?

The last two seasons have been particularly difficult for fans of the Dallas Mavericks. Following the Luka Doncic trade last year, the Mavs’ front office followed up by trading Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards, acquiring Khris Middleton in the process.

Overall, the once competitive franchise has seemingly been run into the ground, posting a 90-96 record since the Dumont and Adelson families took over. Although former Mavericks GM Nico Harrison was initially held responsible for this, since his departure, the current front office hasn’t necessarily made any efforts to improve its condition.

Naturally, the current state of affairs lends itself to a certain degree of nostalgia, particularly the team’s heyday during Mark Cuban’s tenure as the owner. Given that the team won its first-ever NBA title and witnessed players grow into franchise legends, there appears to be a general desire to return to such times.

Currently, the Dallas Mavericks are placed 12th in the West with a 19-34 record. Although Cooper Flagg‘s development as a star-caliber player has been a bright spark this season, the team doesn’t appear likely make much noise as a contender any time soon.

Although the fans would hope to see Cuban reinstated as the owner, the outlook isn’t promising. Given that the businessman also doesn’t regret selling the team, the situation doesn’t bode well for the fan base.

BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
