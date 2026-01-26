Nuggets’ Spencer Jones Shooting Nearly 40% 3PT With An Extremely Unique Shooting Form

There are plenty of textbook jump shots across the NBA. Spencer Jones does not have one of them. Yet somehow, the results keep falling in Denver’s favor.

The 6-foot-7 forward has become one of the more unexpected contributors for the Denver Nuggets this season, shooting nearly 40% from three-point range despite an extremely unconventional release. It is the kind of form that makes you pause the first time you see it. Twisty, slightly off-balance, and nothing like what most shooting coaches would ever teach. Still, it works.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GTV HOOPS (@gtvhoops)

Jones is currently shooting 39.4% from deep, knocking down one three per game on 2.5 attempts. That efficiency is a complete reversal from his rookie season, when he shot just 5.9% from beyond the arc, making one three-pointer in 17 attempts. Back then, he barely played. This year, he is starting games and logging real minutes.

The jump has been dramatic across the board. Last season, Jones averaged 1.3 points and 0.9 rebounds in just 6.3 minutes per game across 20 appearances. This season, he is averaging 6.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while playing 23.5 minutes per game. He has appeared in 41 games and started 29, carving out a legitimate role in Denver’s rotation.

What makes the improvement even more believable is that it did not come out of nowhere. In the G League last season with the Grand Rapids Gold, Jones shot a ridiculous 50% from three on 6.5 attempts per game. That efficiency carried over into the NBA once his confidence and opportunity followed.

The form, though, still draws attention. The release looks rushed, almost improvised, with a motion that feels more reactive than rehearsed. Even Nuggets observers have pointed out how odd it appears, especially compared to the clean mechanics seen around the league. Yet Jones repeats it consistently. The ball comes out the same way every time, and the arc and touch do the rest.

Month by month, the numbers back it up. He shot 44.4% from three in November and followed it up with 41.3% in December. Those are not hot streaks built on one or two makes. They are sustained results from a player defenses are now starting to be respected.

That reliability has become crucial as Denver manages injuries and rotation uncertainty. Nuggets coach David Adelman has praised Jones for proving he belongs in a real NBA rotation, pointing to his shooting, defense, and willingness to take on tough assignments.

In a league obsessed with perfect mechanics, Spencer Jones is a reminder that results matter more than aesthetics. His jumper may look strange, but nearly 40 percent from three speaks louder than form ever could.