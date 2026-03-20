Pistons vs. Warriors Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Pistons host the Warriors at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, March 20, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Pistons enter at 50-19, first in the East, and 25-8 at home, while the Warriors are 33-36, 10th in the West, and 14-21 on the road. The Pistons are coming off a 117-95 win over the Wizards, while the Warriors just lost 120-99 to the Celtics.

The season series is 1-0 for the Pistons after a 131-124 win on Jan. 30, so this is a chance to finish the sweep while trying to protect the top seed in the East.

With Cade Cunningham out, Jalen Duren becomes the most important Pistons piece in the matchup. He is averaging 19.1 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 64.1% from the field, and he just put up 24 points and 11 rebounds against the Wizards before leaving late. Ausar Thompson gives the Pistons another big two-way contributor at 10.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, plus 1.9 steals per game.

For the Warriors, Brandin Podziemski has taken on a bigger load with the backcourt gutted, averaging 16.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists over his last 10 games. Kristaps Porzingis gives them the clearest scoring release valve in the frontcourt and is putting up 17.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, with recent games of 30 points against the Wizards and 20 against the Timberwolves.

That is the tension here. The Pistons are deeper, bigger, and much cleaner defensively, but the Warriors still have enough passing and enough size to make this awkward if the game gets loose.

Injury Report

Pistons

Cade Cunningham: Out (left lung; pneumothorax)

Marcus Sasser: Out (right hip soreness)

Isaiah Stewart: Out (left calf strain)

Jalen Duren: Questionable (right ankle soreness)

Kevin Huerter: Questionable (right shoulder contusion)

Warriors

Stephen Curry: Out (right patellofemoral pain syndrome)

Jimmy Butler III: Out (right ACL surgery)

Seth Curry: Out (left adductor strain)

Al Horford: Out (right soleus strain)

Moses Moody: Out (right wrist sprain)

Quinten Post: Out (right foot injury management)

Why The Pistons Have The Advantage

The biggest edge is the Pistons’ two-way profile. They own a 117.1 offensive rating and a 109.8 defensive rating, while the Warriors are at 115.6 offensively and 114.7 defensively. That is a real gap on both ends. The Pistons are not just winning games because Cunningham carried them for five months. They have built a legitimate structure that still holds up when they defend, rebound, and get to their spots in the paint.

The rebounding edge matters a lot here, too. The Pistons are averaging 46.0 boards per game, while the Warriors are down at 42.8. That has shown up clearly in recent games. Against the Wizards, the Pistons won the glass 56-35 and dominated points in the paint 66-26. Against a Warriors team that is still thin in the frontcourt and now has Post out as well, that interior pressure is a serious issue.

The Pistons also come in with much better form and a much clearer identity. They just reached 50 wins for the first time since 2007-08, and they have won five of their last six despite losing Cunningham. That shows this is not a fragile team emotionally or structurally. Duren is playing huge, the wings are defending, and the supporting cast has started to give them enough offense to survive the guard injury.

And there is already direct matchup evidence. The Pistons won the first meeting 131-124, scored 53 rebounds and 31 assists in that game, and now get the rematch at home. The Warriors are even thinner now than they were then, and the Pistons are still one of the best defensive teams in the league. Unless the Warriors completely flip the possession battle from the perimeter, the matchup still leans toward the deeper, more physical team.

Why The Warriors Have The Advantage

The Warriors’ best case starts with ball movement and three-point volume. They are averaging 29.2 assists per game and 16.2 made threes, both high-end numbers, and that gives them a path even without their stars. They are not built to win this with force. They need to make the Pistons guard multiple actions, keep the ball flying side to side, and turn the game into a rhythm shooting contest instead of a paint fight.

There is also a spacing angle the Pistons have to respect. Porzingis gives the Warriors a stretch five who can punish a defense that overhelps, and Podziemski has been much more aggressive lately with the ball in his hands. If those two can pull Duren away from the rim and make the Pistons defend higher up the floor, the entire shape of the game changes. That is the cleanest offensive route the Warriors have.

The Warriors also still have enough recent proof that they can score in this state. They put up 125 on the Wizards with 32 assists, got 30 from Porzingis, 18 from Gui Santos, and 15 from Gary Payton II, then still found some secondary scoring even in the loss to the Celtics. The record is ugly, but the offense is not dead. It just becomes much thinner when the threes are not falling.

And there is one clear pressure point on the other side. With Cunningham out and Duren questionable, the Pistons are not as stable offensively as their season numbers suggest. If the Warriors can force the game away from the paint, make the Pistons beat them with pull-up offense, and get into the passing lanes early, they can make this much tighter than the standings say it should be.

X-Factors

Ausar Thompson is a huge swing piece for the Pistons because this is the type of game where his activity can decide the possession battle. He is averaging 10.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, plus 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks. Against a Warriors team trying to win with movement and extra passes, Thompson’s ability to blow up actions, jump passing lanes, and still finish in transition can quietly tilt the whole night.

Kevin Huerter matters because the Pistons need somebody to punish help if the Warriors load up on Duren rolls and drives into the lane. His Pistons sample is modest at 6.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists, but he just scored 14 against the Wizards and hit four threes across the last two games. If he is available and making open shots, the Pistons get one more perimeter release valve that the Warriors have to honor.

Gary Payton II is the Warriors’ x-factor because he is one of the few healthy rotation players who can change the game without needing touches. He is averaging 4.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists this season, and he just had 15 against the Wizards and 14 against the Celtics. The Warriors need his pressure defense, his cutting, and his ability to make a clean game feel messy. If he wins those ugly small-possession moments, the Warriors can stay attached.

Gui Santos is the other Warriors role piece to watch. He is averaging 8.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 50.3% shooting. More importantly, he has been one of the few live wings left in the rotation, with recent lines of 18 points against the Wizards and 17 points with eight assists against the Timberwolves. If Santos gives the Warriors another confident scorer and connector, their offense looks much more functional.

Prediction

The Warriors have enough shooting and enough frontcourt skill to make this annoying, especially if Podziemski keeps up his recent form and Porzingis pulls the defense into uncomfortable spots. But the stronger read still points to the Pistons. They are the better defensive team, the better rebounding team, the healthier team overall, and they already beat this matchup once. Without Cunningham, it probably is not pretty, but the Pistons still have more ways to control the game over four quarters.

Prediction: Pistons 115, Warriors 107