Draymond Green Reacts To Rumor About Being Fine With Getting Traded For Giannis Antetokounmpo On One Condition

Draymond Green dismissed the rumor.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors are among the teams pursuing Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, and they might have to give up franchise icon Draymond Green to land him. That would be a tough decision to make, but courtsideheatnba on Threads shared quite a rumor on the subject on Monday.

“REPORT: Draymond Green is down for a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade *IF* it means he can then return to the Warriors as a free agent this upcoming summer (via Brett Siegel).”

That would be interesting. Green has a $27.7 million player option for 2026-27 that he can decline to hit free agency after this season. While this approach could work in theory, the man himself has now made it clear there is no truth to any of this. This post going viral led to it coming to Green’s attention, and he responded with laughing emojis and dismissed the rumor.

“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Who’s the source?”

Now, to be fair to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, this post doesn’t paint an accurate picture. Seigel had just brought up what a rival executive had said.

“One rival executive who has dealt with the Warriors before in trade talks spoke with ClutchPoints on Sunday and brought up the interesting scenario where Green himself could be on board with such a maneuver, where he could be traded and return next season alongside Curry, Butler, and Antetokounmpo, since he owns a $27.6 million player option.”

“Again, this is simply something brought up by league personnel to ClutchPoints and not necessarily something actively being talked about between the Warriors, Green, and the Bucks.”

Siegel was by no means reporting that anything of this sort was in play. Unfortunately, his name has been dragged through the mud.

As for how Green would feel if the Warriors ship him out of town before the Feb. 5 trade deadline, he indicated he would understand their decision.

“I’ve been here for 14 years,” Green said. “I have no reason to sit and worry about leaving. But if I’m traded, that’s part of the business. So, it is what it is. I ain’t losing no sleep though. I slept great last night.”

It is just business at the end of the day. Green, who is averaging 8.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game in 2025-26, has been with the Warriors a lot longer than players tend to be with one team in today’s NBA. Also, the 35-year-old would probably trade himself for Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game in 2025-26. You simply do not pass up on an opportunity to acquire a player of his caliber.

The Warriors were deemed the favorites to land Antetokounmpo at one point, but things have changed since. The two-time MVP is said to have been turned off by the idea, in part, due to the criticism Kevin Durant has received for teaming up with Stephen Curry.

If that is indeed true, then Green is unlikely to go anywhere. It’s hard to see a scenario where the Warriors would part ways with the four-time All-Star for a player who doesn’t really move the needle. Antetokounmpo is the only one on the market who does.

Gautam Varier
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020.
