Draymond Green Was Upset At Brandin Podziemski For Failing To Set Screen For Stephen Curry On Potential Game Winner

Late-game miscommunication leaves Stephen Curry with no help in clutch moment.

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Tension spilled over late in the Golden State Warriors‘ loss to the Houston Rockets, and it centered around a single moment. With the game on the line, Stephen Curry had the ball in his hands. The play was simple: Get him space and let him decide the game.

Draymond Green saw it clearly, and he called out for a double screen. The goal was to free Curry from pressure and force the defense into a tough decision. Instead, Brandin Podziemski stayed put. No screen came or second action followed. Curry was forced into a tough, contested three-pointer, which he missed. That moment defined the ending of a 117-116 loss.

The missed screen changed everything. If Podziemski sets that screen, Curry has options. He can force a switch onto Alperen Sengun, who is a poor defender. That creates a mismatch instantly. Curry could attack, get downhill, or step into a cleaner shot. The defense might collapse, opening up a kick-out to a teammate for a better look. None of that happened because the action never started.

Green did not wait. As soon as the play ended, he pulled Podziemski aside. The message was direct, and in these situations, execution matters more than anything else. One missed action can swing the result. Curry had done everything to put the Warriors in position. Coming off the bench in his first game back in two months, he dropped 29 points in 26 minutes. He shot 11-for-21 from the field and 5-for-10 from three. Every time the Rockets created separation, Curry pulled them back.

Green controlled the game as well. He finished with 7 points, 6 rebounds, and 12 assists. He dictated pace and created opportunities all night. On the final play, he tried to organize the possession again. He saw the opening before it developed.

Podziemski, to his credit, had a strong outing. He scored 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting and added 3 assists in 37 minutes. He provided stability when the offense struggled. Yet late-game execution carries a different weight. One missed read stands out more than everything else.

This moment reflects how the Warriors operate. Their offense relies on timing, movement, and precision. Curry’s off-ball game depends on screens and quick decisions. When those break down, the entire system stalls.

The Warriors kept the game close but failed to close it. Against a disciplined Rockets team, small mistakes proved costly. In the end, it came down to one possession. And at this level, that is the difference between a win and a loss.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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