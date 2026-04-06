Warriors Player Ratings: Curry’s Brilliance Off The Bench Keeps It Close In Clutch Matchup Against Rockets

Golden State found itself chasing the game for most of the night, although it kept it close thanks to Stephen Curry‘s ridiculous shot-making. Despite strong ball movement and flashes of control, the Warriors struggled to string together stops at key moments and couldn’t nail the game-winner.

Still, a massive scoring burst off the bench gave them life late, turning what looked like a comfortable Rockets win into a tense finish. Let’s dive into the Warriors player ratings after an exciting finish that ended 117-116 in favor of the Rockets.

Stephen Curry: A+

Game Stats: 29 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 11-21 FG, 5-10 3PT, 2-3 FT, 26 MIN

Curry completely changed the game the moment he stepped on the floor, despite coming off the bench in his first game in two months. His shot-making stretched the defense to its limits, and his scoring flurries single-handedly kept Golden State within striking distance. He brought a level of offensive gravity that Houston struggled to contain. This was a signature performance that nearly flipped the outcome, and even if his game-winner rimmed out, he gets an easy A+.

Draymond Green: A-

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 6 REB, 12 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 3-4 FG, 1-1 3PT, 34 MIN

Draymond Green anchored everything offensively, functioning as the primary facilitator and consistently putting teammates in position to score. His 12 assists were a reflection of his control over tempo and decision-making. While his scoring was limited, his defensive communication and overall leadership kept the Warriors organized for long stretches. A key game from Draymond in a playoff atmosphere.

Brandin Podziemski: B+

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 7-11 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-2 FT, 37 MIN

Brandin Podziemski was one of the more reliable scoring options among the starters. He attacked efficiently, picked his spots well, and helped stabilize the offense when needed. While not dominant, his consistency stood out in a lineup that lacked rhythm at times.

Gary Payton II: B+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 6-11 FG, 0-3 3PT, 2-2 FT, 25 MIN

Without being called to score, he was able to receive the ball and score quite a bit. Just like all of the players, he played with the defensive determination needed to control the opposing team’s offense.

Charles Bassey: B

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 2-2 FG, 1-1 FT, 10 MIN

Bassey played with defensive heart and a lot of rim protection. What is remarkable is that his playing time was quite limited. Because of his defensive skills and just plain right, protection of the defense, the team was able to get a little lift on the interior when Porzingis struggled with foul trouble.

Gui Santos: C+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 3 TOV, 5-15 FG, 2-8 3PT, 3-4 FT, 32 MIN

Santos showed confidence; however, he struggled to be efficient. He was aggressive offensively, but his poor shot selection and inconsistent three-point shots hurt the Warriors. He was valuable defensively, but his shooting efficiency really hurt his overall performance.

Pat Spencer: C+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 2-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, 12 MIN

Spencer delivered a strong, efficient performance in limited minutes. He made smart decisions, knocked down shots, and played with confidence, providing a surprising boost off the bench.

Kristaps Porzingis: C

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 2 OREB, 3-9 FG, 0-3 3PT, 3-3 FT, 23 MIN

Kristaps Porzingis did not find an offensive rhythm, but was able to help his team defensively. He was able to grab some rebounds, but his offensive game was not good at all. He fouled out and struggled the entire game.

De’Anthony Melton: C

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 2-4 FG, 2-4 3PT, 23 MIN

Melton’s performance was steady, and he played with low intensity. He was able to hit some important three-pointers; however, he did not contribute offensively and did not make an overall impact on the game.

Seth Curry: C

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 1-3 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-3 FT, 13 MIN

Seth helped with decent spacing on the floor and hit an important three. His role was small, but he did his job well.

Will Richard: C

Game Stats: 1 AST, 6 MIN

Very little involvement, and borderline negative impact during his brief appearance.