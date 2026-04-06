Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant Share Honest Reaction To Facing Each Other At Rockets-Warriors Game

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant express their opinions about each other after the Rockets pull off a nail-biting 117-116 win over the Rockets.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant Share Honest Reaction To Facing Each Other At Rockets-Warriors GameStephen Curry, Kevin Durant Share Honest Reaction To Facing Each Other At Rockets-Warriors Game
Credits: Imagn Images

The Warriors lost 116-117 to the Rockets tonight in a nail-biting matchup between two rivals in a game that marked Stephen Curry’s return to action after a 27-game absence.

Tonight was the first time Curry came off the bench since 2012 and ended up playing 29 minutes in his first game back. He ended up with 29 points, four assists, and two rebounds while shooting 11-21 from the field (52.4 FG%) and 5-10 from beyond the arc (50.0 3P%).

What made the game even more special was not just Curry’s return but also that it was a marquee matchup between two rivals where Kevin Durant, his former teammate, was also on the opposing team.

After the game, the 38-year-old Warriors veteran spoke to the media and addressed what it was like to go up against Kevin Durant at this level even today.

“A competitor like that, all-time great like that, you go back and forth, and you’re inspired by his level, I’m sure the same, vice versa. We obviously have great memories together as teammates.”

“It’s still crazy we’re doing it, at this level, through this stage of our career; he’s at least two years ahead of me. So I don’t know any other words other than gratitude for still having battles ahead and great things to look forward to,” concluded Curry.

Durant finished the game with 31 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and three blocks. He shot 10-17 from the field (58.8 FG%) and 3-6 from beyond the arc (50.0 3P%). The 37-year-old Rockets veteran also spoke highly of Curry after the game during his conversation with the sideline reporter.

“We had the game in control, then they put number 30 in the game, and they got him back into it so easily. He makes shots too quickly, and he looked incredible out there with a couple of months off, but that was a tough one.”

“It’s late in the season, and both teams are looking to get ready for the playoffs, so it was a good test, and I’m glad we came up with the W,” Durant concluded.

Golden State was one shot away from pulling off an upset against Houston. Therefore, Curry’s return is an instant improvement and a positive sign to revive the team’s hopes of going beyond the play-in tournament.

The Warriors fell to 36-42 and extended their losing streak to four games. They can no longer improve from the tenth seed under any possibility. But seeing Curry pull off this performance in a return where he played limited minutes should be the ray of hope that keeps the Warriors’ hopes alive.

Meanwhile, the Rockets improved to 49-29 and are one game behind the Lakers and the Nuggets, who are the third and fourth seeds, respectively.

Considering that both those teams have the tiebreakers over the Rockets, they will hope that either one of those teams will lose two of their next four games, which will allow the Rockets a chance to have the home-court advantage while going into the playoffs.

The Warriors are now going to host the Kings in their next game on Tuesday. While the Rockets will head to Phoenix for their final away game against the Suns on Tuesday, as well, before ending the regular season with a three-game home stretch.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Chase Center. Warriors Player Ratings: Curry’s Brilliance Off The Bench Keeps It Close In Clutch Matchup Against Rockets
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