Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant Share Honest Reaction To Facing Each Other At Rockets-Warriors Game

The Warriors lost 116-117 to the Rockets tonight in a nail-biting matchup between two rivals in a game that marked Stephen Curry’s return to action after a 27-game absence.

Tonight was the first time Curry came off the bench since 2012 and ended up playing 29 minutes in his first game back. He ended up with 29 points, four assists, and two rebounds while shooting 11-21 from the field (52.4 FG%) and 5-10 from beyond the arc (50.0 3P%).

What made the game even more special was not just Curry’s return but also that it was a marquee matchup between two rivals where Kevin Durant, his former teammate, was also on the opposing team.

After the game, the 38-year-old Warriors veteran spoke to the media and addressed what it was like to go up against Kevin Durant at this level even today.

“A competitor like that, all-time great like that, you go back and forth, and you’re inspired by his level, I’m sure the same, vice versa. We obviously have great memories together as teammates.”

“It’s still crazy we’re doing it, at this level, through this stage of our career; he’s at least two years ahead of me. So I don’t know any other words other than gratitude for still having battles ahead and great things to look forward to,” concluded Curry.

Durant finished the game with 31 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and three blocks. He shot 10-17 from the field (58.8 FG%) and 3-6 from beyond the arc (50.0 3P%). The 37-year-old Rockets veteran also spoke highly of Curry after the game during his conversation with the sideline reporter.

“We had the game in control, then they put number 30 in the game, and they got him back into it so easily. He makes shots too quickly, and he looked incredible out there with a couple of months off, but that was a tough one.”

“It’s late in the season, and both teams are looking to get ready for the playoffs, so it was a good test, and I’m glad we came up with the W,” Durant concluded.

Golden State was one shot away from pulling off an upset against Houston. Therefore, Curry’s return is an instant improvement and a positive sign to revive the team’s hopes of going beyond the play-in tournament.

The Warriors fell to 36-42 and extended their losing streak to four games. They can no longer improve from the tenth seed under any possibility. But seeing Curry pull off this performance in a return where he played limited minutes should be the ray of hope that keeps the Warriors’ hopes alive.

Meanwhile, the Rockets improved to 49-29 and are one game behind the Lakers and the Nuggets, who are the third and fourth seeds, respectively.

Considering that both those teams have the tiebreakers over the Rockets, they will hope that either one of those teams will lose two of their next four games, which will allow the Rockets a chance to have the home-court advantage while going into the playoffs.

The Warriors are now going to host the Kings in their next game on Tuesday. While the Rockets will head to Phoenix for their final away game against the Suns on Tuesday, as well, before ending the regular season with a three-game home stretch.